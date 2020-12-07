Cabinet appoints Heseti Sione Vaai to lead Samoa Life Assurance Corporation

SAMOA, December 7 - (GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT); Cabinet has appointed Heseti Sione Vaai to lead the Samoa Life Assurance Corporation, (S.L.A.C.) as its new Chief Executive Officer and General Manager for the next three years.

A public servant for almost 30 years, Vaai holds a Bachelor of Arts; Majoring in Accounting & Financial Management & Minor in Economics from the University of the South Pacific in Suva Fiji.

Vaai also graduated from the Auckland University of Technology in New Zealand with a Diploma in Business.

A graduate of Samoa College and the National University of Samoa, she began her public service career with the Audit Office in 1991 before moving to the Samoa Water Authority, (SWA) six years later.

And she has remained with the SWA for the last 23 years until now.

She started as an Internal Auditor for the Authority and was promoted to Finance Manager in 2001 where she retained the post, (renamed as Commercial Manager) until her Cabinet appointment.

At the Authority, Vaai’s responsibilities include ensuring financial strategies are in place and implemented, to improve financial status of SWA for normal operations & financing of capital projects. She was also in charge of Customer Service which included billing, collections and debt recovery as well the Accounts section and SWA stores.

Six other applicants applied for the SLAC’s top job.

This will be Vaai’s first tenure as the Corporations’ Chief Executive and GM.

