Immune Thrombocytopenia Clinical Trial Analysis and Pipeline Assessment

DelveInsight’s “Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Pipeline Report 2020” provides detailed coverage of the pipeline (under development) landscape and the growth prospects under ITP therapeutic domain. The report provides a kaleidoscopic view of the therapeutic advancements underway equipped with data from multiple sources with complete Immune Thrombocytopenia clinical trial analysis.





Some of the highlights of the Immune thrombocytopenia pipeline report are:





The report covers 30+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in the Immune thrombocytopenia pipeline landscape.

and in the Immune thrombocytopenia pipeline landscape. The Immune thrombocytopenia pipeline report covers therapies broadly segmented on the basis of drug type as mono- and combination-therapies, various routes of administrations, different stages of clinical development, types of molecules, types of the mechanism of actions, and various types of targets on which the drugs act.

on the basis of drug type as mono- and combination-therapies, various routes of administrations, different stages of clinical development, types of molecules, types of the mechanism of actions, and various types of targets on which the drugs act. The expected launch of upcoming therapies including Efgartigimod (Argenx), Rozanolixizumab (UCB pharma), TAK-079 (Takeda), HL161 (HanAll Biopharma) among various others is anticipated to strengthen the Immune thrombocytopenia pipeline.

(Argenx), (UCB pharma), (Takeda), (HanAll Biopharma) among various others is anticipated to strengthen the Immune thrombocytopenia pipeline. Rozanolixizumab has received orphan drug designation by the USFDA on 30 April 2018 and by the European Commission on 11 January 2019 for its use in the ITP market.

by the USFDA on 30 April 2018 and by the European Commission on 11 January 2019 for its use in the ITP market. In November 2020, Rilzabrutinib received Fast Track Designation (FTD) by USFDA and is currently under a Phase 3 study for ITP. Rilzabrutinib received an orphan drug designation from the FDA for the treatment of ITP in October 2018.

received Fast Track Designation (FTD) by USFDA and is currently under a Phase 3 study for ITP. Rilzabrutinib received an orphan drug designation from the FDA for the treatment of ITP in October 2018. Pharmaceutical companies that are investigating their candidates in the late-stage of development are Argenx , UCB Pharma , HanAll Biopharma among others.

, , among others. The present Immune thrombocytopenia treatment market comprises TPO-RA therapies including Nplate (Amgen) , Promacta (Novartis) , and Doptelet (Dova Pharmaceuticals) in the US and Europe as approved ones. Besides, drugs like Takecab (Takeda) , and Nexium capsules (AstraZeneca) are also approved in Japan.

, , and in the US and Europe as approved ones. Besides, drugs like , and are also approved in Japan. Patent expiries of already approved drugs such as Nplate and Promacta will give the freeway to generics and biosimilars in the ITP market.







Immune thrombocytopenia is a bleeding disorder usually without anemia or leukopenia and characterized by the improper functioning or destruction of platelets. It was formerly known as idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Immune thrombocytopenia treatments

The present treatment market offers corticosteroids, intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg), and intravenous anti-D immunoglobulin (the latter only for non-splenectomized Rhesus-D positive patients) as first-line treatment. For relapse ITP cases or in patients who fail to respond to first-line treatment, Splenectomy is considered. It is known to provide long term efficacy in around 60% of the ITP cases. Second-line drug therapies include high dose dexamethasone or methylprednisolone, high-dose IVIg or anti-D Ig, vinca alkaloids, and danazol, the immunosuppressants cyclophosphamide, azathioprine, and cyclosporine or mycophenolate mofetil, and the anti-CD-20 monoclonal antibody rituximab.

However, present treatment approaches only provide means to manage platelet count so as to prevent excess bleeding rather than correcting the illness. However, a horde of pharma companies is running clinical trials investigating novel therapeutic agents to correct the illness. Although there have been few well-designed randomized trials targeted at reducing chronic ITP in adults as well as children; however, further prospective trials, adequate long-term follow-up are expected to unfold a better picture of the drugs and therapies, their efficiency, safety, adherence, tolerability, and cost-effectiveness.





Key Players Boosting ITP Pipeline

Table of contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Immune Thrombocytopenia: Overview 4 Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Immune thrombocytopenia Therapeutic Assessment 6 Immune thrombocytopenia – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective 7 In-depth Commercial Assessment 8 Immune thrombocytopenia Collaboration Deals 9 Late Stage Products (Phase III) 10 Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 11 Early Stage Products (Phase I) 12 Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products 13 Inactive Products 14 Immune thrombocytopenia Key Companies 15 Immune thrombocytopenia Key Products 16 Immune thrombocytopenia- Unmet Needs 17 Immune thrombocytopenia- Market Drivers and Barriers 18 Immune thrombocytopenia- Future Perspectives and Conclusion 19 Immune thrombocytopenia Analyst Views 20 Immune thrombocytopenia Key Companies 21 Appendix















































Scope of the report

Geography Coverage: Global.

Comprehensive coverage of key companies and their detailed insights into their drug candidates.

Major collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and academia.

Ongoing clinical trials segmented into different phases.

Recent happenings on the research front and news front in the ITP market.





Key questions answered

How many companies are developing Immune Thrombocytopenia drugs?

How many Immune Thrombocytopenia drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage and late-stage development for the treatment of Immune Thrombocytopenia?

What are the key collaborations (Industry–Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Immune Thrombocytopenia therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types, and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Immune Thrombocytopenia and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to emerging drugs?





