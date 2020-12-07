Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Size To Be Worth USD 24.73 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

The advancement in the technology of autonomous vehicles and supportive government regulations are among the significant factors influencing the market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market is projected to be valued at USD 24.73 Billion by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing demand for quicker delivery, along with advancement in technology, will impact the market positively. The rise of the e-commerce sector and rapidly changing consumer lifestyles will drive the market demand.

Autonomous delivery vehicles are a crucial emerging technology in restaurants & food chains, and the retail sector. An increase in the urban population will lead to massive traffic congestion. Furthermore, the growing concern for environmental issues will create a need for these types of vehicles.

The commercialization of autonomous vehicles is propelling due to the imposition of quarantine and lock-down for an extended period. Consumers are increasingly purchasing autonomous delivery vehicles to lower the risk of getting infected by the COVID-19 infection. The situation is boosting the emergence of technology in the market.

Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/352

Autonomous delivery vehicles provide service to customers at their doorstep without any intervention from humans in the entire process. It ensures that the package is delivered in a limited time without affecting the market image of the company. The surge in the usage of the internet will fuel the adoption of online shopping, which, in turn, requires a more efficient and better means to deliver to the customer.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2020, Target Arm and BIB Tech partnered to launch a food delivery plan via drones. Under the agreement, Target Arm’s Tular hardware will offer drone recovery and launch from moving and static electric trucks for BIB Tech to serve different food service businesses.

Rising demand for commercial aerial delivery drones in various industry verticals, including agriculture, is a primary driver for market growth. Manufacturers are focusing on the development of advanced aerial delivery drones with built-in abilities of geographic information systems (GIS), global positioning systems (GPS), and the autopilot system.

Some restaurants have tested drone delivery services, but the technology is still in the development phase. With home delivery, restaurant services are not limited to the number of tables available and drastically increase the target customers.

North America held the largest market share and is expected to witness a high demand for delivery vans in the current situations due to the rising COVID-19 infection in the U.S. and increasing necessity to curb the spread of the disease. The region held a share of 47.7% in the year 2019.

Key participants include Starship, Amazon, FedEx, Postmates Serve, Nuro, Alphabet Wing, UPS Flight Forward, Aurora, Matternet, and Zipline.

ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/352

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market based on type, component, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Aerial Delivery Drones Ground Delivery Vehicles Delivery Bots Self-driving Vans and Trucks

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hardware Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Manufacturing Restaurants Retail Logistics Healthcare Others



To identify the key trends in the industry and read full summary click on the link: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/autonomous-delivery-vehicles-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Automotive MEMS Sensor Market By Type, By Sales Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket), By Vehicle Type (Commercial, Passenger) By Application (Powertrain, Infotainment, Chassis & Safety, Body Electronics, Others), By Region Forecasts to 2027

Urban Air Mobility Market By Component (Infrastructure, Platform), By Operations (Piloted, Autonomous, Hybrid), By Range (Intercity, Intracity), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Mobility as a Service Market By Service Type (Ride-hailing, Self-driving car service, Bi-cycle sharing), By Application (Android, iOS), By Business Model (B2B, B2C, P2P Rentals), By Vehicle Type (Passenger cars, Buses, Bikes), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs