Amicus Therapeutics Named a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in 2020

CRANBURY, N.J., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD), a patient-dedicated global biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel medicines for rare diseases, today announced that it has been nationally recognized as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in 2020. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. This Certification utilizes validated employee feedback based on the Great Place to Work's data driven methodology and indicates that Amicus employees consistently acknowledge a positive work experience and value the overall corporate culture of the company.



“We are very pleased to receive the Great Place to Work Certification, as this recognition comes as a result of extraordinary efforts to design and deploy programs that enhance the Amicus employee experience,” stated David Clark, Chief People Officer of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. “The certification process reflected many of our core strengths including the sense of purpose around our mission and our commitment to respecting our diverse backgrounds. At Amicus, we take pride in the talented individuals that make up our organization and work hard to foster their growth. We actively engage with our employees to ensure we are harnessing their capabilities and expertise so that we can provide a corporate culture that drives performance and ultimately attracts, energizes and retains the right talent. We are united by our commitment to building a highly engaged and inclusive corporate culture, driven by our Mission-Focused Behaviors, as we strive to be champions of the rare disease community.”

Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work, stated, “We congratulate Amicus Therapeutics on their Certification. Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”

About Great Place ® to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read A Great Place to Work for All. Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

