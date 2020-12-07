Oyster Point Pharma Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with the Appointment of Chief Medical and Chief Scientific Officers

Industry veterans in ophthalmology will lead and expand the company’s R&D and clinical efforts

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OYST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases, today announced the appointment of Marian Macsai, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer, and Eric Carlson, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer, both of whom will join the executive leadership team, effective December 7, 2020.



“I’m thrilled to welcome Drs. Macsai and Carlson to the executive leadership team at Oyster Point, as both will help expand and strengthen our organization during this time of unprecedented growth,” said Jeffrey Nau, Ph.D., MMS, president and chief executive officer at Oyster Point Pharma. “Based on their industry expertise and unique experience in ocular surface diseases, Marian and Eric will add tremendous value to the organization and strategically grow their respective teams as we head into a pivotal year of expansion across our pipeline and with the potential for approval and launch of our lead investigational therapy, OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray, for dry eye disease in 2021.”

Marian Macsai, M.D., comes to Oyster Point with three decades of experience in ophthalmology, and as Chief Medical Officer, she will oversee Medical Affairs and Clinical Development. Oyster Point’s newly appointed Chief Scientific Officer, Eric Carlson, Ph.D., whose career has been dedicated to identifying, developing, and furthering pharmaceutical developments in eye disease, will oversee the discovery and Research and Development pipeline.

“I am excited to join Oyster Point and partner with Jeff and the rest of the team as we strive to bring a potentially differentiated treatment option to patients suffering with dry eye disease,” Dr. Macsai said. “I look forward to helping build upon Oyster Point’s progress to date to further advance the lead OC-01 program, other potential indications and an emerging pipeline in areas of significant patient need.”

“With an impressive lead program and promising pipeline, I’m looking forward to applying my skillsets, capabilities, and experience in the space to help Oyster Point during an important time of transformation and further the company’s success in developing transformative ocular surface disease treatments,” said Dr. Carlson.

About Marian Macsai, M.D.

Marian Macsai most recently held a key leadership position as Chief of the Division of Ophthalmology for NorthShore University Health System, where she built the division from one doctor in one office to 19 MDs in 7 offices across the Northern Suburbs of Chicago. Dr. Macsai also serves as a Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine.

Prior to her role with NorthShore University Health System, Dr. Macsai led as a Professor of Ophthalmology Vice Chair Department of Ophthalmology for Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. She has served as the President of the Cornea Society, and Chair of the Eye Bank Association of America. In addition, Dr. Macsai was on the Ophthalmic Devices Advisory Panel of the FDA, the Advisory Committee on Blood and Tissue Safety and Availability, and she co-chairs a committee for the World Health Organization on Biovigilance and Surveillance in Transplantation of Medical Products of Human Origin. Dr. Macsai recently was honored with the American Academy of Ophthalmology Lifetime Fellow Award.

About Eric Carlson, Ph.D.

Eric Carlson was most recently Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Vice President at Akorn Pharmaceuticals and previously Vice President, Global R&D at Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Senior Global Program Head of Ophthalmology at Alcon/Novartis. Dr. Carlson was also previously Assistant Professor, Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, Case Western Reserve University. Dr. Carlson holds a Ph.D in Cell and Molecular Biology from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. Dr. Carlson has specialized in the study of diseases of the eye since his university studies, after which he undertook a post-doctoral fellowship in ophthalmology at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation Cole Eye Institute.

About Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.

Oyster Point Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. Oyster Point Pharma’s lead product candidate, OC-01 nasal spray, a highly selective cholinergic agonist, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. In pre-clinical and clinical studies, OC-01 nasal spray was shown to have a novel mechanism of action with activation of the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway to stimulate the glands and cells responsible for natural tear film production, known as the lacrimal functional unit. OC-01 nasal spray is an investigational new drug and has not been approved for any indication in any country. The safety and efficacy of OC-01 have not been established.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and on information currently available to us. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. These statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding future events, including any potential impacts of any government measures in response thereto, or future financial and operating performance and our plans for and the anticipated benefits of new hires, our product candidates, the timing, objectives and results of the clinical studies and anticipated regulatory and development milestones, including potential timing of NDA submission and potential commercialization. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the “Risk Factors” section in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are posted on our website and are available from us without charge. However, new risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties.

