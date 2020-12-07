LGI Homes Announces the Launch of New Active Adult Website

Experience LGI Homes Active Adult and the Lifestyle that Awaits

/EIN News/ -- THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the launch of a secondary website, LGIHomesActiveAdult.com. By endorsing communities that offer abundant amenities and promote an active lifestyle, this new site supports homebuyers on their journey to find the perfect home uniquely suited to their needs and desires.



LGIHomesActiveAdult.com features a modern, simplistic design with beautiful photography and captivating copy that details the lifestyle that can be found at many LGI Homes communities. Additionally, LGIHomesActiveAdult.com showcases the company’s age-restricted active adult community as well as our Inspired Living communities. All the communities highlighted on this new site offer low-maintenance living and include amenities that support an active lifestyle.

LGIHomesActiveAdult.com currently features four of the company’s premier communities located across the nation. At the forefront of the website, you will find Summit at Liberty, an exclusive 55+ community, located in Rio Vista, California. Homebuyers will also find three Inspired Living communities: Crimson Lake Estates, located in El Reno, Oklahoma, Port Towne at Bridgeway Lakes, located in Sacramento, California, and Sea Forest Beach Club located in Port Richey, Florida.

To discover more about these incredible communities and the lifestyle that awaits, interested homebuyers are encouraged to visit www.LGIHomesActiveAdult.com.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 40,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

