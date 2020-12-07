ICwhatUC signs a reseller agreement with Deloitte in Canada

Leading Alberta software company to collaborate with Deloitte for large scale sales, field, and customer service transformation

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICwhatUC and Deloitte LLP in Canada (“Deloitte”) are pleased to announce an exclusive reseller agreement that will see both companies work together to support the Power and Utility Sector.



As customer expectations continue to evolve, this relationship will create awareness and help the Power and Utility Sector to provide virtual service in delivery processes, improve safety and significantly reduce costs, and carbon emissions.

ICwhatUC deploys industry-leading augmented reality (AR) enabled video connectivity between service companies and their customers, supporting a range of service scenarios that enables safe and efficient virtual service, instantly.

Deloitte, a member firm of the world’s largest professional services firm, is positioned to work with ICwhatUC and potential utility clients on their strategy, change management, integration, and implementation of large scale ICwhatUC rollouts throughout Canada.

“Our goal is to give field service workers fit for purpose software that is built with their work in mind,” says Luke Krueger, co-founder of ICwhatUC. “As service departments strive to optimize everything they do, the days of rolling a truck each time are over; virtual and visual is the new normal, even for field teams. This is a major opportunity for organizational transformation, and in terms of driving exponential organizational change, Deloitte is the perfect fit.”

“Utilities throughout the country are experiencing cost pressures and when their costs rise, these increases are eventually passed along to Canadian customers and negatively impact shareholders,” says Anthony Hamer, the national leader of Deloitte Canada’s Power and Utility Practice. “The ICwhatUC technology provides utilities with a potentially impactful means of managing some of their greatest costs. We are delighted to be working with ICwhatUC in advising clients across the industry.”

About ICwhatUC

Calgary-based ICwhatUC Inc. provides a self-service tool that simplifies customer-driven support calls using augmented video. With the ICwhatUC video interface, service calls that would typically require an expert to travel for an in-home or on-site visit can be accomplished without ever hitting the road. No download required – just a single click and you see what your customer sees through their mobile device. For more information visit www.ICwhatUC.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and service to address clients’ most complex business challenges. Deloitte LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership, is the Canadian member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see www.deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and its member firms.

Contact:

Lisa Libin

Brookline Public Relations

Phone: 403-815-5626

Email: llibin@brooklinepr.com