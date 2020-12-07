This Week: Socrates.ai and The E.W. Scripps Company Explore Improving the Employee Experience at HR Tech Roundtable

/EIN News/ -- WOODSIDE, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO:

Socrates.ai, providers of the Employee Awesome Digital Conversation Hub

WHAT:

Will present “Return on Experience | Scaling HR While Providing an Ideal Employee First Experience” during this week’s HR Tech Roundtable.

WHEN:

Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. ET.

WHERE:

To register, visit https://virtual.hrtechroundtable.com/december-10.

DETAILS:

Scaling HR requires a solid foundation based on organized information and verified answers. During this case study presentation, Melissa Swisher, Chief Revenue Officer for Socrates.ai, will join Kevin McDonald, vice president, BPO Governance & HR Operations at The E.W. Scripps Company, to explore how Scripps used Content Transformation to achieve this while providing an Employee First experience.

Swisher and McDonald will consider the benefits of meeting employees where they are, offering a simple, easy-to-use solution via SMS, helping improve HR interactions for employees, and delivering the information needed without introducing a new platform. Attendees will learn about evolving with technology to move HR towards a more consumer-like employee experience.

About Socrates.ai

Socrates.ai builds on humanity in the best way possible – via real conversations in real-time. Leveraging artificial intelligence to pull together the HR and benefits answers and information that employees need into the world’s first Employee Awesome Digital Conversation Hub, Socrates.ai simplifies and transforms the entire experience, starting with HR and IT.

Since launching in 2017, Socrates.ai has raised more than $26 million in funding from leading venture capital firms and been named a Gartner “Cool” Vendor, Top 10 Virtual Assistant Solution Providers by CIO Magazine and Hot Startup by Business Insider, and one of six selected for Mercer’s inaugural HRTech Incubator Program. To learn more, visit socrates.ai.

Media Contact: Kate Achille The Devon Group kate@devonpr.com 732-706-0123