Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 395 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,654 in the last 365 days.

This Week: Socrates.ai and The E.W. Scripps Company Explore Improving the Employee Experience at HR Tech Roundtable

/EIN News/ -- WOODSIDE, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO:                 
Socrates.ai, providers of the Employee Awesome Digital Conversation Hub

WHAT:
Will present “Return on Experience | Scaling HR While Providing an Ideal Employee First Experience” during this week’s HR Tech Roundtable.

WHEN:
Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. ET.

WHERE:
To register, visit https://virtual.hrtechroundtable.com/december-10.

DETAILS:
Scaling HR requires a solid foundation based on organized information and verified answers. During this case study presentation, Melissa Swisher, Chief Revenue Officer for Socrates.ai, will join Kevin McDonald, vice president, BPO Governance & HR Operations at The E.W. Scripps Company, to explore how Scripps used Content Transformation to achieve this while providing an Employee First experience.

Swisher and McDonald will consider the benefits of meeting employees where they are, offering a simple, easy-to-use solution via SMS, helping improve HR interactions for employees, and delivering the information needed without introducing a new platform. Attendees will learn about evolving with technology to move HR towards a more consumer-like employee experience.

To register, visit https://virtual.hrtechroundtable.com/december-10.

About Socrates.ai

Socrates.ai builds on humanity in the best way possible – via real conversations in real-time. Leveraging artificial intelligence to pull together the HR and benefits answers and information that employees need into the world’s first Employee Awesome Digital Conversation Hub, Socrates.ai simplifies and transforms the entire experience, starting with HR and IT.

Since launching in 2017, Socrates.ai has raised more than $26 million in funding from leading venture capital firms and been named a Gartner “Cool” Vendor, Top 10 Virtual Assistant Solution Providers by CIO Magazine and Hot Startup by Business Insider, and one of six selected for Mercer’s inaugural HRTech Incubator Program. To learn more, visit socrates.ai.


Media Contact: 
Kate Achille
The Devon Group
kate@devonpr.com 
732-706-0123

Primary Logo

You just read:

This Week: Socrates.ai and The E.W. Scripps Company Explore Improving the Employee Experience at HR Tech Roundtable

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.