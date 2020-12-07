New Memoir Highlights the Raw Realities of Immigrating to the United States and Building a Four Generation Company from the Ground Up

Michael F. Foley shares the unique American success story of a small seafood company achieving what fewer than 4% of American businesses have – four generations in business. Experience the rich family legacy behind The Foley Fish Company in ‘Swimming Upstream’

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout four generations, the Foley family has built one of the most well-regarded seafood companies in the United States. In “Swimming Upstream: Four Generations of Fishmongering,” Michael F. Foley shares the remarkable immigration story of grandfather, M.F. who arrived in the United States penniless and proceeded to build an enduring seafood company now servicing customers from Bermuda to Hawaii. Foley’s book gives readers a glimpse into the complicated process of building a business and the trials and tribulations his family endured along the way. From family squabbles to competitive threats to world events, including the present-day pandemic, “Swimming Upstream” details how each generation has faced seemingly insurmountable challenges and yet persevered.



Throughout the memoir, readers will encounter four generations of Foley fishmongers and learn how the family business survived catastrophic events such as World War II, The Great Depression, COVID-19 and more. Over the decades, the Foleys continued to produce a highly perishable product with the help of loyal and talented employees who have played a huge role in assisting the company through these challenging times. Foley honestly relays how each owner kept the family tradition alive and the uphill battle they faced setting the industry standard for the freshest, most flavorful seafood in the business.



“Swimming Upstream” shares the longevity among the four generations of business owners. It addresses their management tactics and the expansion of products, services, marketing and breadth of service internationally while staying committed to their home base and locally caught fish. Readers will witness what it takes to build a lasting small business and the passion that goes into it.



“I decided to write ‘Swimming Upstream’ to preserve the history of the Foley family and dedicated employees who brought our company to its fourth generation,” said Foley. “To write my family’s memoir, it took extensive research from family members for anecdotal information. Our story shines a light on our sincerity, honor, trust and ethics that have been implemented within our company’s principles. My research over several years often revealed details I never knew or had forgotten, and now I do not want them to be forgotten.”



Ultimately, “Swimming Upstream” will inspire readers as they learn how Michael Frances Foley, Frank Foley, Mike Foley and the current owner Laura Foley Ramsden have made their hopes and dreams a reality and how their family’s legacy continues to live on.



“Swimming Upstream: Four Generations of Fishmongering”

By Michael F. Foley

ISBN: 978-1-7283-7141-2 (softcover); 978-1-7283-7142-9 (hardcover); 978-1-7283-7244-0 (eBook)

Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble



About the author

Michael F. Foley was born in Boston. His grandfather immigrated from Tipperary, Ireland, to the United States in 1898 at the age of 16 to work in his brother's fish market, a business that awoke a passion that would soon turn into a family tradition and build one of the most highly regarded fish companies in the country. Foley's grandfather built the Foley Fish Company from the ground up. After seeing his son’s dedication and hard work with the family business, he decided to step down and promote him to CEO. The author graduated from Harvard College in 1964 and served as an officer in the United States Navy from the year he graduated until 1968. Foley earned his MBA from the University of Chicago in 1973. After earning his master’s, Foley served as the Vice President at Continental Bank in Chicago, where he was the head of corporate finance. After years away from the family business, he returned to his roots and became the third-generation owner and operator of the Foley Fish Company in 1979. His dedication to keeping the family tradition alive by providing quality fish to their customers and never compromising the core business principle that has been in place for over one hundred years. Foley has passed the torch of the family business to his daughter Laura Foley Ramsden who is now the fourth-generation owner and brings fresh ideas to the table to keep the key elements of the business alive. To learn more, please visit www.mike-foley.com and www.foleyfish.com.

