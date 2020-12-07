Author Shares Message of Hope, Faith in Memoir About Late Husband’s Passing

In ‘Thy Will Be Done,’ Susan N. Harris draws back the curtain of grief in the months leading up to and following the death of a loved one and shares how her faith in God uplifted her through hardship

/EIN News/ -- FISHERS, Ind., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author Susan N. Harris has published a gentle resource that chronicles a Christian couple’s journey through the highs and lows they experienced after an unexpected cancer diagnosis thrust them into a reality they did not anticipate. In “Thy Will Be Done,” Susan shares her experience of suddenly losing her late husband, Brent, and her perspective on overcoming pain and suffering to live a life filled with faith and hope.



In the middle of a blessed life and marriage, Susan and Brent were suddenly faced with a stage-4 mucosal melanoma diagnosis in June of 2019. Written in a journal-style format, “Thy Will Be Done” provides a window into the couple’s experiences as they navigated a new, uncertain frontier in their relationship and lives.



Susan’s book originally stemmed from updates she had written to her and Brent’s families to keep them informed about medical changes and provide them with prayer requests. Interwoven within the journal entries are Susan’s thoughts and emotions while walking this path with her husband as he battled a rare and aggressive cancer.



“I think, especially with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, people have gone through so much loss,” Susan said. “I hope that this book will speak to those in the depths of their loss – whether their story is cancer-related like mine or not – and encourage them. I pray this journey Brent and I went on will show others that God is still working, even in the hardest of times.”



Ultimately, this memoir chronicles Susan and Brent’s true story – one in which the couple had to choose to live in the Father’s will, regardless of whether that lined up with their own. “Thy Will Be Done” invites readers to share in their struggles, triumphs, and surrender. Susan’s book provides refuge to those in crisis and points them toward hope as well as reminds those who are caring for a person with a terminal disease that they are not alone.



“Thy Will Be Done”

By Susan N. Harris

ISBN: 978-1-9736-9537-0 (hc)

ISBN: 978-1-9736-9538-7 (sc)

ISBN: 978-1-9736-9539-4 (e)

Available through WestBow Press, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon



About the author

Susan N. Harris was born and raised in Indiana and has an older sister and a younger brother. Harris grew up in the church, accepted Christ as her Savior as a young child, and has always been part of one church family or another depending on where she was living. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from Indiana University, where she met and began dating her husband, Brent. After she graduated, Harris taught early childhood for five years in central Indiana, and during that time, she and her husband married. Together they have three children – two girls and one boy. Harris was a stay-at-home mom for 15 years before returning to the classroom where she once again taught Pre-K for five years. After her husband received his cancer diagnosis in the summer of 2019, Harris took a leave of absence to care for him until his death five short months later. She currently resides in Fishers, Ind. To learn more, please visit www.susannharris.com or view a trailer for the book here.



WestBow Press is a strategic supported self-publishing alliance between HarperCollins Christian Publishing and Author Solutions, LLC — the world leader in supported self-publishing. Titles published through WestBow Press are evaluated for sales potential and considered for publication through Thomas Nelson and Zondervan. For more information, visit www.westbowpress.com or call (866)-928-1240.

Attachment

Danielle Grobmeier LAVIDGE 480-648-7557 dgrobmeier@lavidge.com