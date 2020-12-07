Data Center Cooling Market in North America is Projected $9,177 million by 2025 | CAGR 11.0%
North America data center cooling market is divided on the basis of component, type of data center, industry vertical, and geography.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North America data center cooling market was pegged at $4.02 billion in 2017 and is projected to garner $9.18 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11% from 2018 to 2025.
Rise in the demand for efficient and cost-effective data centers, increase in green initiatives for eco-friendly data center solutions, and substantial growth in data center and power density are the major drivers of the North America data center cooling market. On the contrary, emergence of liquid-based cooling and portable cooling technology and increasing demand for modular data center cooling approach are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.
On the basis of type of cooling, the market is segmented into room-based cooling, rack-based cooling, and row-based cooling. The room-based cooling segment held the largest share in 2017 and is expected to continue this trend through 2025. However, the rack-based cooling segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its ability to offer precise conditions in close proximity, which is targeted at the banks with server cabinets.
Based on type of data center, the market is bifurcated into enterprise data center, colocation data center, wholesale data center, and hyperscale data center. The enterprise data center segment dominated the market in terms of revenue generation. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is divided into BFSI, manufacturing, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, retail, government & defense, healthcare, energy, and others. The IT & telecom segment held the largest share in 2017.
North America data center cooling market is divided on the basis of component, type of data center, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of component, the market is divided into solution and service. The solution segment held the largest share in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the study period. The is attributed to increase in number of energy-efficient cooling solutions. However, the services segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR through 2025 as the implementation of services ensures the effective functioning of solutions with control and transparency.
North America data center cooling market report includes in-depth analysis of the major market players including Schneider Electric Se, Nortek Air Solutions, LLC, Black Box Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Rittal Gmbh & Co. Kg, Emerson Electric Co., Stulz Gmbh, Fujitsu Ltd., Vertiv, and Asetek.
