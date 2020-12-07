AnRKey X™ Raises $1.2 Million to Introduce m$ports to Crypto and Kick Off Public Sale for Native Arcade Coin $ANRX

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnRKey X™, a blockchain startup aiming to merge the worlds of DeFi, esports gaming, and non fungible tokens (NFTs), has announced a $1,272,500 private fundraise from leading investors to bring a new gaming experience called m$sports™ (short for Money Sports) to the crypto industry. The oversubscribed round saw participation from Moonrock Capital, Master Ventures, Definition Fund, 16 of the top DeFi influencers, and top angel investors in DeFi. AnRKey X™ will be conducting a Strong Holder Offering (SHO) public sale on December 7th via DAO Maker to offer its native $ANRX arcade coins to the public.

Led by a team of seasoned blockchain entrepreneurs, influencers, and advisors, the Singaporean company has leveraged a global team to build loyal communities throughout Asia, one of its primary target markets, as well as in the west. AnRKey X™ has gained recent traction after slowly emerging from stealth to launch its gaming concept which merges DeFi, eSports, and Web 3 NFTs. The funding gained from the valued investors shall be used to bring the objectives of the team to fruition by supplying them with the requisite tools, expertise and opportunities.

The Ethereum-based protocol, founded on proprietary Automated Fair Market Economics Logic Models will host all games on its proprietary Decentralized Gaming Platform Exchange (gDEX). The first game to market will be titled Battle Wave 2323™ and will allow players to compete in virtual teams to see who can earn the highest APY through gamified liquidity mining and NFT staking and trading.

AnRKey X™’s Founder J.D. Salbego explains, “We are excited to partner with DAO Maker and some of the industry’s leading funds and influencers that share our vision for what we consider to be the next important phase of blockchain. Our community and the crypto community in general have adamantly expressed their desire for more gamified experiences and rewards, not to mention an appreciation for digital art and NFTs. AnRKey X™ will provide all of this under one roof.”

The SHO public sale will utilize all of DAO Maker’s innovative safeguards, including offering $ANRX buyers the ability to refund any token up to 80% of the initial amount if milestones are not reached and backing all funds raised with USDC and locking them for 6 months. Facts and figures on the initial market cap and tokenomics will be available from official announcements from AnRKey X™ and DAO Maker.

AnRKey X™ is preparing for an exchange listing later in Q4 2020. In early 2021, sticking with their in-depth roadmap, AnRKey X™ will be raising a traditional equity seed round to help with expansion, mobile daap development of their gDEX platform, and continuous m$ports (money sports) mini game releases every quarter.

For more information, please visit their official website.

About AnRKey X

Founded by recognized global leaders in blockchain, crypto assets, and DeFi, the AnRKey X™ protocol platform is a gDEX (Decentralized Finance Gaming Platform Exchange), designed to merge DeFi, eSports, and Web 3.0 NFTs into one on their gaming platform creating a brand new industry called m$ports (money sports). AnRKey X’s token, $ANRX, works just like an arcade coin, the more you purchase, play, stake, sell, and compete, the more $ANRX you earn within the AnRKey X™ gaming system.

With over 30+ years of combined experience working with blockchain-focused companies, crypto funds & exchanges, the team aims to combine DeFi liquidity reward farming and staking with community driven eSports and Web 3.0 NFTs. The AnRKey X™ defi game studio will be releasing continuous games in their m$ports™ genre, with their first game Battle Wave 2323™

Media Contact: media@anrkeyx.io

Website: https://anrkeyx.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/anrkeyxofficial

Telegram News: https://t.me/anrkeyxnews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/anrkeyx

Medium: https://medium.com/@anrkeyx

Discord: https://discord.gg/anrkeyx

