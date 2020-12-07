Client Virtualization Market Size is Projected to Reach $10,113 Million by 2025 | CAGR 11.8%

Client Virtualization Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upsurge in need to boost efficiency of employees, increase in adoption of BYOD across various industry verticals, enhancement in data security, and multiple benefits offered by these solutions such as enhanced data security, better desktop management, and increase in cost-savings associated with client virtualization solutions propel the growth of the industry. However, performance and compatibility issues of client virtualization solutions hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increased market for workspace as a service cooperatively bring opportunities for the market players in future.The global client virtualization market garnered $4.22 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $10.11 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.80% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market share & share, key segments, and competitive landscape.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3212 The global client virtualization market is segmented based on type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on organization size, the market is divided into large enterprises and small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The SMBs segment contributed for nearly 60% of the total market share in 2017 and would continue its dominance through 2025, registering the fastest CAGR of 13.50% in between 2018 to 2025.Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, LAMEA, and Asia Pacific. The region across North America contributed nearly half of the total market share in 2017 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.80% from 2018 to 2025.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3212 Based on types, the market is categorized into desktop virtualization, application virtualization, and presentation virtualization. The desktop virtualization segment accounted for more than half of the total market share in 2017 and would maintain its lion's share throughout the forecast period. However, the application virtualization segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.50% from 2018 to 2025.Key market players analyzed in the research include Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Citrix Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, VMware, Inc, Parallels Inc., Red Hat, Inc., and Toshiba Corporation.Access full summary at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/client-virtualization-software-market

