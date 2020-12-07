Webb Fontaine Recognised for its Outstanding Contribution to Tech, Customs and Trade with Two Honours at Nigeria Technology Awards 2020

Webb Fontaine (www.WebbFontaine.com) was presented with a double header of prestigious titles at this year's Nigerian Technology Awards (NiTA).

A leading provider of solutions for Trade Facilitation powered by Artificial Intelligence, Webb Fontaine was one of the event's big winners, landing the two of the most sought-after honours: Most Enterprising Tech Company of the Year and Most Enterprising Tech CEO of the Year.

Both awards were officially presented to Ope Babalola, Managing Director of Webb Fontaine Nigeria, with each helping to further cement Webb Fontaine's status as the go-to technology solutions provider for companies based in Nigeria and across the continent.

This year's success comes on the back of Webb Fontaine winning the e-Government Infrastructure Services Provider of the Year, Software Development Company of the Year and a Special Recognition Award for Mr. Ope Babalola at last year's NiTAs.

"It is a great honour to once again have our achievements, hard work and progress officially recognised by everyone at NiTA and across the technology and Trade and Customs sector. This is the second year in a row that Webb Fontaine has been presented with awards at this event, which serves to highlight our continued growth and success in delivering world class solutions to communities, companies and entities," said Ope Babalola, Managing Director of Webb Fontaine Nigeria.

"I'm very proud to receive the award for Most Enterprising Tech CEO of the Year, but even more so for the award that was presented to Webb Fontaine for its overall contribution to the advancement of our entire sector as well as trade and customs in Nigeria, the West Africa region and beyond."

Now in its sixth year, NiTA annually recognises the top technology entrepreneurs, technology professionals, Corporate organisations, Innovators, Academicians, Inventors and policy makers (Government) in Nigeria; the Awards are aimed at building a large scale and internationally recognized Technology Awards in Nigeria.

About Webb Fontaine: Webb Fontaine (www.WebbFontaine.com) is an AI company re-shaping the future of Trade. Trusted by governments globally, Webb Fontaine provides industry wide solutions to accelerate trade development and modernization. The company uses unique technology including Artificial Intelligence to enable countries to emerge as leaders in the future of trade.

Knowledge transfer is at the core of Webb Fontaine; comprising a team of experts who work across the world, empowering local communities and governments.

As an industry leader with the largest R&D centres in the industry, Webb Fontaine is constantly developing international trade practices connecting countries, borders and people.

