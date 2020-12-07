BroadReach announces partnership with Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare

BroadReach Group (www.BroadReachCorporation.com) today proudly announces its role as partner on the recently launched Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare. BroadReach has integrated its cloud platform for population health management - Vantage - with Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare. Vantage provides management decision-support and operational tools to governments and private sector payer and provider organizations enabling them to achieve more cost-effective, predictable and better health outcomes - at scale.

BroadReach sees a future for healthcare where the entire health workforce is individually empowered and supported to be more effective and efficient, saving more lives across the health ecosystem: this is the future of work in healthcare. Vantage enables the future of work in healthcare by providing action centred recommendations to health workers, guiding them on what they need to do and how best to do it through step by step workflows. The latest release of Vantage is fully integrated into Microsoft Teams so healthcare leaders and workers can seamlessly access Vantage’s AI-enabled data insights and action workflows directly on Microsoft Teams.

In every industry, we are experiencing a more pressing need for transformation than ever before. Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare provides trusted and integrated capabilities from Vantage and Microsoft, that deliver automation and efficiency on high value work flows as well as deep data analysis functionality for both structured and unstructured data, that enable healthcare organizations to turn insight into action.

Dr John Sargent, Co-Founder of BroadReach Group, says “Our partnership personifies our motto to empower action and change lives. Vantage is the future for how the healthcare industry will work. Through its integration with Microsoft Teams, we combine the collaborative power of Teams with Vantage’s world-class management decision support and workflow tools, supporting the industry where they work and how they work.

He says a key issue that Microsoft Teams integration addresses is the need for greater, quicker collaboration to help staff be more effective. “The breakthrough is in its ability to get teams of co-workers to collaborate in real-time wherever they are in the world so that they can make decisions and take action when it matters most. Vantage democratizes AI-enabled predictive and prescriptive management recommendations and distributes targeted workflows to specific employees using natural language (plain English) via Microsoft Teams, while the chatbot - Vantage Assistant - can join a meeting or Microsoft Teams Chat to respond to key questions as a virtual team member.”

Chris LeGrand, Group CEO of BroadReach Group concludes, ‘Our mission is to harness health technology and innovation that empowers human action. Through our partnership with Microsoft we are able to advance this mission through tech-enabled solutions that help payers, providers, and health systems optimize health outcomes and resources by enabling timely and informed action.’

About BroadReach: The BroadReach Group (www.BroadReachCorporation.com) is a social enterprise focused on creating a world where access to good health enables people to flourish by harnessing health technology and innovation that empowers human action. Founded in 2003, it helps organizations to optimize health outcomes and resources through a combination of deep health systems expertise and proven scalable technology through its Vantage cloud platform. BroadReach Group has approximately 1200 staff worldwide and has worked in 25 countries around the world

About BroadReach and Microsoft’s partnership: BroadReach Group has partnered with Microsoft since 2016 and the Vantage platform is built on the Microsoft stack and hosted on Microsoft Azure. In 2017 BroadReach presented at Microsoft Inspire and in 2020 were featured in a Microsoft4Africa case study in 2020. Additionally, BroadReach is a Cloud for Healthcare Partner, a Gold Cloud Partner and a Global Co-Sell Partner.