Global Telemedicine Market Size to Reach USD 185,669.6 Million by 2026; InTouch Health Launches an End-to-end Platform Solo to Help Users Worldwide: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Telemedicine Market Research Report Are American Well, GlobalMed, Teladoc Health, Inc., MeMD, InTouch Technologies, Inc., Doctor On Demand, Inc., MDLIVE Inc., Encounter Telemedicine, 2nd.MD, SnapMD, Inc. and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, predicts the telemedicine market to rise at a CAGR of 23.5% between 2019 and 2026. As per the report, the global market for telemedicine was valued at USD 34,289.2 Million in the year 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 185,669.6 Million by 2026. The analysts stated that technological developments in telemedicine products would make healthcare more accessible and affordable to all. Spurred by this, the telemedicine market growth is likely to increase in the forthcoming years. Increasing penetration of smartphones in developing as well as developed regions is enabling growth in the market. Telemedicine allows medical practitioners and clinicians to access patient’s health records such as computed tomography, X-rays, electrocardiogram, and others.

Key Industry Developments:

In April 2019, Comcast partnered with Independence Health Group for development of a new patient care and communication platform.

In April 2019, the Florida Senate passed the House Bill 23, in order to standardize the telehealth and telemedicine practices.

In May 2019, CirrusMD Inc., a telemedicine startup company raised US$ 15 Mn to expand and strengthen its position in the global telemedicine market.

In April 2019, InTouch Health announced the launch of Solo, an end-to end fully integrated virtual care platform, which is suitable for any user type in any healthcare setting.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/telemedicine-market-101067





Virtual consultation or e-visits are now emerging as the most convenient way of doctor and patient interaction. It improves clinical outcomes and saves time. This has resulted in an increasing preference for a virtual consultation, in turn, increasing the number of virtual consultation globally. Furthermore, the development of virtual consultation mobiles apps, emerging health reimbursement for telemedicine services, and advancements in Electronic Health Records (EHR) integration and transmission is anticipated to fuel the global telemedicine market.

In April 2019, InTouch Health announced the launch of Solo, an end-to-end fully integrated virtual care platform, suitable for any user type in any healthcare setting. Such launches are expected to witness promising growth opportunities for the market.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/telemedicine-market-101067





Teleradiology to Cover Leading Share Among Application Segments

Telemedicine services are anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period. Presence of favorable reimbursement policies on teleconsultation is one of the primary factors responsible for the growth of telemedicine services. Other factors such as the entry of new players and increasing adoption of real-time communication devices are driving the telemedicine services segment.

Driven by these factors, the telemedicine market size is expected to increase over the projected horizon. Among application, teleradiology is projected to cover leading share in the market. Other segments based on application include teledermatology, telepathology, and telepsychiatry. Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting Picture Archiving and Communication System or PACS. This system securely stores and transmits electronic images from anywhere in the world. It enables easy transmission of images with the help of Electronic Health Records (EHR).





Quick Buy - Telemedicine Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101067





Active Government Support Catapults North America Market to the Fore

From a geographical standpoint, North America is anticipated to emerge dominant in the global telemedicine market. Governments in this region are planning to develop favorable reimbursement policies and practice standards for telemedicine and e-health.

This, coupled with increasing patient pool, is boosting the market in North America. The Senate in Florida passed a House Bill 23 in April 2019, establishing standards of practice for telemedicine and telehealth providers. As the aging population is increasing and preference towards telemedicine is rising, the number of e-health visits are increasing exponentially. This will further increase the telemedicine market share in North America.

Apart from North America, Europe is also expected to grow considerably primarily on account of increasing technological advancements in telecommunications. In addition to this, increasing start-up funding is expected to help the market expand in Europe. Increasing geriatric and rural population are factors attributable to the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.





Global Telemedicine Market Players:

American Well

GlobalMed

Teladoc Health, Inc.

MeMD

InTouch Technologies, Inc.

Doctor On Demand, Inc.

MDLIVE Inc.

Encounter Telemedicine

2nd.MD

SnapMD, Inc.

Other players





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/telemedicine-market-101067





Global Telemedicine Market Segmentation:

By Type

• Products

• Services

By Application

• Teleradiology

• Telepathology

• Teledermatology

• Telepsychiatry

• Telecardiology

• Others

By Modality

• Store-and-forward (Asynchronous)

• Real-time (Synchronous)

• Others

By End User

• Healthcare Facilities

• Homecare

By Geography

• North America (the USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/telemedicine-market-101067





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Medical Mask Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Surgical Mask, Respirators, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Medical Clothing Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Surgical Drapes, Scrubs and Gowns, Gloves, Facial Protection, Sterilization Wraps, Protective Apparels and Others), By Application (Hospitals & Physicians’ Offices, Outpatient Facilities, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Smart Inhalers Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI) – Based Inhalers and Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) – Based Inhalers), By Disease Indication (Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Channel) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Hydroxychloroquine Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Disease Indication (Malaria, COVID-19, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy, and Online Stores), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Dental Crowns and Bridges Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Crowns, and Bridges), By Material (Ceramics, Porcelain Fused to Ceramics, and Metals), By End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



