Women Say its Time for the Big Reset for the Economy

Monday December 7, 2020 at 7p.m.

TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monday December 7, 2020 marks the 50th Anniversary of the release of the Royal Commission on the Status of Women. Join us as we present an intersectional feminist vision to build economic justice for the next 50 years that leaves no one behind.

In recognition of the 50th anniversary, the Equal Pay Coalition and Canadian Research Institute for the Advancement of Women (CRIAW), hosted webinars – the RISING TOGETHER series – bringing together women from coast to coast to coast to collaborate on an intersectional feminist agenda for women's economic justice which leaves no one behind. The pandemic has highlighted how women's work, both paid and unpaid, is essential to a functioning economy," said Fay Faraday, co-chair of the Equal Pay Coalition, "and the pandemic brutally shone a spotlight on the many dynamics of discrimination that drive women's poverty, unequal pay and economic instability". "Women’s care penalty will continue unless recovery policies have an intentional gendered focus," says Jan Borowy, co-chair of the Equal Pay Coalition.

It is time for the Big Reset. The recovery must point toward a better day, a better society. Join feminist, labour & community activists across the country in intersectional organizing webinar for a just economy for women that leaves no one behind.

RISING TOGETHER - Women for a Just Economy Vision

7 December 2020 at 7p.m.

Speakers include:

Autumn Peltier, Chief Water Commissioner - Anishinabek Nation

Marie Clarke Walker, Canadian Labour Congress, Secretary Treasurer

Judy Rebick, Canadian writer, journalist, political activist, and feminist

Sign up at Event Brite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/rising-together-women-for-a-just-economy-now-we-rise-tickets-129322189149

Thanks to the Canadian Women's Foundation, the Atkinson Foundation, and the Canadian Union of Public Employees for their financial support.