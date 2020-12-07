Brunswick Corporation named to Newsweek’s 2021 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies

/EIN News/ -- METTAWA, Ill., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has been named by Newsweek to the 2021 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies. From the thousands of companies considered for this honor, only 400 made the final list and Brunswick is ranked No. 205 overall.

“We are honored to be named to the list of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek,” said Brenna Preisser, President - Business Acceleration & Chief People and Strategy Officer. “This award recognizes our commitment to corporate social responsibility and the efforts our Company is leading to make a positive difference in our communities. As an industry leader, advancing innovation and inspiration on the water, our customers and employees look to us to set a standard when it comes to corporate citizenship and governance and we look forward to continuing to build on this strategy.”

America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected from a pool of thousands of companies based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship Reports, as well as an independent survey of 7,500 U.S. residents. In addition, the award focuses on companies who are committed to diversity, equity and inclusion as well as philanthropy and community involvement. The final list recognizes the top 400 most responsible companies in the United States across 14 different industry subcategories.

You can view the entire list of the America’s Most Responsible Companies here: https://www.newsweek.com/americas-most-responsible-companies-2021 . To learn more about Brunswick’s sustainability efforts, visit: https://www.brunswick.com/corporate-responsibility/sustainability

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com.

