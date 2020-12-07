Vodafone Romania and Amdocs have Jointly Developed the Digital Experience Platform for Digitalizing the Retail Experience in a Converged Communication World

Collaboration enables Vodafone to jointly develop with Amdocs the platform required for retail digitalization

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Vodafone Romania and Amdocs partnered to jointly develop the Digital Experience platform for digitalizing the retail experience. This will give Vodafone Romania a 360-degree view of its customers across a number of touch-points while integrating fixed and mobile communication products into a converged retail product. The project included moving several key components and capabilities into the AWS cloud.



The project is a key milestone in Vodafone Romania’s journey towards a technology communications company where strong internal software engineering capabilities enabled a new partnership model with Amdocs. Through the digital transformation of its retail experience, Vodafone Romania can now better understand its customers’ journeys by leveraging smart systems to interact with its customers in a more focused, tailored and effective way.

Catalin Buliga, Technology Director at Vodafone Romania said: “In a digitally accelerated world, our internal Software Engineering capability became key for our future. The Digital Experience Layer we have jointly developed with Amdocs is one example of overcoming the challenge of massive IT transformations required for digitalization by adding a digital layer on top of the existing BSS stack to quickly gain the benefits of digitalization, for us and for our customers. This has quickly transformed the way we interact with our customers. Amdocs is a trusted and experienced long-term partner for Vodafone, and our partnership in Romania has enabled us to deliver on our vision to become a leader in customer experience.”

Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs said that, “Organizations that focus on customer experience outperform the market by a significant margin. With the ability to run Amdocs’ digital offerings over any digital business systems, Vodafone Romania has digitized its customer experience, which will help modernize and streamline its retail channels, define the right service bundling and allow for increased productivity. We’re proud to be accompanying Vodafone Romania on its digital transformation journey.”

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 26,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

