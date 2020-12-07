Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 225 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,462 in the last 365 days.

African Artists and Youth Uniting in African Union (AU) Pledge for Peace

The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/x1hJTiJ91Bs

My Pledge for Peace is narrated by Nigerian actor Folu Storms, Grammy nominated singer Niniola, South African musician Zoe Modiga and Emmanuel Jal inviting all Africans to show their commitment to peace with a hand gesture and a pledge.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Silencing The Guns.

You just read:

African Artists and Youth Uniting in African Union (AU) Pledge for Peace

Distribution channels: Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.