BICEC's press conference - INVITATION
DOUALA, CAMEROUN, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INVITATION
Mr Kamal MOKDAD
Managing Director of BCP and International
Mr Jean-Baptiste BOKAM
Chairman of the Board of Directors of BICEC
Mr Rochdi SANHAJI
Director General of BICEC
are pleased to invite you to the launch of BICEC's new visual identity and the inauguration of its Business Center
Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Headquarters building in Bonanjo.
This press conference will be followed by a cocktail lunch.
MANDATORY ACCREDITATION FROM :
JULIEN AUFFRET
Associé
06 79 49 21 51 - julien@lafrenchcom.co
LaFrenchCom
128 rue la boétie
75008 Paris, France
--
INVITATION
Monsieur Kamal MOKDAD
Directeur Général de la BCP et de l'International
Monsieur Jean-Baptiste BOKAM
Président du Conseil d'Administration de la BICEC - Banque internationale du Cameroun pour l'épargne et le crédit
Monsieur Rochdi SANHAJI
Directeur Général de la BICEC
ont le plaisir de vous convier au lancement de la nouvelle identité visuelle de la BICEC et à l'inauguration de son Centre d'Affaires
le jeudi 10 Décembre 2020 à 9h30 sis à l'immeuble Siège à Bonanjo.
Cette conférence de presse sera suivie d'un cocktail déjeunatoire.
ACCRÉDITATION OBLIGATOIRE AUPRES DE :
JULIEN AUFFRET
Associé
06 79 49 21 51 - julien@lafrenchcom.co
LaFrenchCom
128 rue la boétie
75008 Paris, France
Julien Auffret
LaFrenchCom
+33679492151 ext.
florian@lafrenchcom.fr