BICEC's press conference - INVITATION

DOUALA, CAMEROUN, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INVITATION

Mr Kamal MOKDAD
Managing Director of BCP and International

Mr Jean-Baptiste BOKAM
Chairman of the Board of Directors of BICEC

Mr Rochdi SANHAJI
Director General of BICEC

are pleased to invite you to the launch of BICEC's new visual identity and the inauguration of its Business Center

Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Headquarters building in Bonanjo.

This press conference will be followed by a cocktail lunch.

MANDATORY ACCREDITATION FROM :


JULIEN AUFFRET
Associé
06 79 49 21 51 - julien@lafrenchcom.co
LaFrenchCom
128 rue la boétie
75008 Paris, France


--

INVITATION

Monsieur Kamal MOKDAD
Directeur Général de la BCP et de l'International

Monsieur Jean-Baptiste BOKAM
Président du Conseil d'Administration de la BICEC - Banque internationale du Cameroun pour l'épargne et le crédit

Monsieur Rochdi SANHAJI
Directeur Général de la BICEC

ont le plaisir de vous convier au lancement de la nouvelle identité visuelle de la BICEC et à l'inauguration de son Centre d'Affaires

le jeudi 10 Décembre 2020 à 9h30 sis à l'immeuble Siège à Bonanjo.

Cette conférence de presse sera suivie d'un cocktail déjeunatoire.

ACCRÉDITATION OBLIGATOIRE AUPRES DE :

JULIEN AUFFRET
Associé
06 79 49 21 51 - julien@lafrenchcom.co
LaFrenchCom
128 rue la boétie
75008 Paris, France


 

Julien Auffret
LaFrenchCom
+33679492151 ext.
florian@lafrenchcom.fr

Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, World & Regional


