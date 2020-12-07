SMi Group invite Microbiologists to the 4th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Virtual Conference
SMi Reports: The brochure for Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Conference, taking place as a virtual conference on April 28 and 29 2021 has been released.BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biologic products require diligent microbial control because of their complex and sometimes growth-promoting manufacturing processes, and high-risk patient populations. The increase in complexity of pharmaceutical products, rise in development of biologics and increasingly stringent regulations for biologics are some of the factors that are driving the growth of the pharmaceutical microbiology market for biopharmaceutical products.
SMi Group invites all microbiologists to join 4th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Virtual Conference to discuss Contamination Control Strategies, Effective Environmental Monitoring, and the newest schools of thought in personnel operation. Expert leaders in regulation and compliance will provide expert viewpoints on how to implement and interpret the regulation, in addition, Annex 1 will be assessed and debated.
This conference is free to attend for active pharmaceutical and biotech firms and US$999 for vendors and commercial firms. Visit http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR1 for more information.
SMi Group are delighted to have Lynne Ensor, Vice President, RCS Head of Global Compliance, Parexel chair the April event virtually and sponsored by Microcoat.
Key highlights and new additions from last event features:
Explore the latest advancements in robust risk-based disinfection strategies for effective cleaning and microbe elimination
Investigate the extensive and complex regulatory landscape alongside the regulators
Delve into recent case studies delivered by experts in microbial monitoring and contamination control programs
Attain expert tuition at the post-conference workshops in new quality risk management tools for contamination control and the latest revisions in the US Pharmacopoeia
Benefits for attending a virtual event include virtual exhibition booths packed with information, networking features to discuss and share contact details with other attendees, and attend virtual meetings and networking socials.
Key speakers also presenting at the virtual conference include:
• Jim Polarine, Senior Technical Service Manager, STERIS Corporation
• Rosemary Versteegen, CEO, International Serum Industry Association
• Lynne Ensor, Vice President, RCS Head of Global Compliance, Parexel
• Sean O’Brien, Quality Assurance Director, Contamination Control, Sanofi
• Maximilian Augustin, DE Process Validation Manager / MSAT, Roche
Including 2 keynote speakers joining for the first time:
John Arigo, Director, Division of Microbiology Assessment, FDA
Commander Qiao Bobo, Division Director, Office of Pharmaceutical Quality, FDA/CDER
In addition to the two-day conference, there will also be a two virtual half-day pre-conference workshops held on April 27th, 2021. The workshops will be on Workshop A on USP Microbiology 2021 – Keeping Up with Standards, led by Donald Singer, Microbiology Expert Committee Chair, US Pharmacopoeia and workshop B on Quality Risk Management Tools for Contamination Control, led by Cheryl Essex, Head of Microbiological Control for Biologics, Sanofi & Jon Williams, Global Proactive Risk Manager, Sanofi
The full agenda and speaker line-up is available to view online at httpp://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR1
Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Conference
Conference: April 29th – 30th, 2020
Workshop: May 1st, 2020
Sheraton Boston Hotel, Boston, USA
http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR1
