Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Market 2020 Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players Forecast To 2026

Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (manufacturing) provide third-party IC-packaging and test services. The OSATs are merchant vendors. IDMs and foundries with internal packaging operations also outsource a certain percentage of their IC-packaging production to the OSATs. The fabless companies also outsource their packaging to the OSATs and/or foundries.

Growing electronics devices and technologies to drive is the major driver for market growth.

Moreover, Copper pillar technology is increasing in popularity as a way to deal with decreasing feature sizes on silicon, mobile device form factors, and other technical challenges of today’s flip-chip devices.

The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a vital role in the growth of the global OSAT market. The global OSAT market has been segmented based on Service, Types of Packaging, Application, and Region.

Key Players of Global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Market

Global OSAT Market is a moderately fragmented market with the presence of various global and regional players in the market. Earlier, commercial foundries have ruled semiconductor manufacturing while the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test providers (OSATs) have dominated IC packaging and testing. But as the industry moves toward stacked die over the next couple of years, and big foundries will like to expand their reach globally.

The major players include ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., Amkor Technology, Inc., Powertech Technology Inc., ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC., King Yuan Electronics Co Ltd., Formosa Advanced Technologies Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd., UTAC Holdings Ltd., Lingsen Precision Industries Ltd., TongFu Microelectronics, Hana Micron, Tianshui Huatian Technology Co., Ltd., and among others.

Market Dynamics

The global OSAT market growth is primarily driven by increased demand for consumer electronics like TV, mobile phones, tablets, and others. The growing disposable income of people all around the world is the major reason for the rise in the sales of consumer electronics. Particularly increasing smart devices (like mobile phones, smartwatches, smart cameras, and others) penetration across the globe will be the major driver of OSAT market in the forecast period.

The growing technology advancements like greater connectivity and automation in the vehicle are placing increasing focus and value on the Human Machine Interface. So, for luxurious, safe, and smart vehicles, automotive manufacturers are increasingly developing automobiles with integrated infotainment systems – systems that provide a combination of entertainment and information for an enhanced in-vehicle experience. Increasing vehicle production will be driving the market for OSAT in the following period.

In the automotive sector, the adoption of safety-related electronics systems has grown rapidly. Automotive semiconductor vendors will benefit from a surge in demand for various semiconductor devices in cars, including microcontrollers (MCUs), sensors, and memory. Automation, electrification, digital connectivity, and security will result in the addition of more semiconductor content to automotive electronics and subsystems in the next decade. Therefore, fueling growth in global OSAT market over the forecast period.

Market Segment Analysis

By Service, the global OSAT market is segmented into Packaging and Testing. In 2018, the Packaging segment accounted for the majority share in the market. However, testing segment is expected to witness higher growth rate over the forecast period. Factors like growing sales of smart devices like mobile phones, tablets, TV, and smartwatches as OLCD and OLED displays are significantly used in these for display purposes. With the rise in biometric securities the use of finger sensors in various devices will make the market for OSAT grow with a higher CAGR in the forecast period.

By Application, the global OSAT market is segmented Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Network and Communication, and Others. In 2018, Network and communication accounted for the majority share in the global market. However, the Consumer Electronics segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. Many digital consumer products in everyday life, such as mobile phones, smartphones, digital cameras, televisions, washing machines, refrigerators, and LED bulbs, also use semiconductors. OSAT revenue is mainly driven by the increasing popularity of smart TVs, 4K ultra-HD TVs, 3D programming, video-on-demand content, a preference for large displays, and curved OLEDs.

Flip-chip package solutions by Amkor Technologies offer many possible advantages to the user, such as Reduced signal inductance, Reduced power/ground inductance, Reduced package footprint, and Higher signal density.

Regional Analysis

By geography, the global OSAT Market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

In 2018, Asia Pacific OSAT market segment was the most predominant of the global OSAT market owing to the presence of a large number of companies in this region and growing demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets and rising demand for automobiles from countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

According to SEMI, the worldwide semiconductor manufacturing and inspection equipment billings reached USD 16.7 billion in the second quarter of 2018 out of which USD 13.2 billion market share of semiconductor inspection and manufacturing equipment was occupied by the Asian countries like Korea, China, Taiwan, and Japan accounting for a whopping 80% global share.

In North America, the high presence of semiconductor-based equipment manufacturers across the region such as Intel, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, and increasing R&D investment by the government & non-government organizations are the factors driving the North America OSAT market.

Currently, the United States in investing USD 1.5 billion to USD 5 billion in development of advanced materials, designs and architecture in semiconductors to boost the overall performance of chip.

