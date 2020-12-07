Hybrid Memory Cube Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

Latest Market Analysis Research Report on “Hybrid Memory Cube Market” has been added to Wise Guy Reports database.

Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) is a revolutionary innovation in DRAM memory architecture which has set a new standard for memory performance, power consumption and cost. Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) is a high-performance RAM delivering unprecedented system performance and bandwidth which interface through-silicon vias (TSV)-based stacked DRAM memory competing with the incompatible rival interface High Bandwidth Memory (HBM). An HMC can provide more than 15 times the performance of a DDR3 module. Thus, growing demand for technologies which support high-speed data processing with zero latency due to increased connectivity is expected to drive the global hybrid memory cube over the forecast period at a high pace.

Key Players of Global Hybrid Memory Cube Market =>

Significant players of the global hybrid memory cube market are Micron Technologies Inc., Intel Corporation, Xilinx Inc., Sk Hynix, ARM, Open Silicon Inc., IBM, TekStart LLC, and others. Majority of these prominent players are adopting few organic and inorganic strategies such as product launches, collaboration, and product agreements, and other key developments to enhance their product portfolio in the global hybrid memory cube market. For instance, in September 2016, Micron Technology launched the third generation hybrid memory cube technology. The third-generation HMC doubles the data rate of the memory.

Global hybrid memory cube Market – Market Dynamics

Saving and retrieving digital information is one of the major challenges of large organizations. This challenge can be solved by utilizing Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) owing to its advantages such as increased bandwidth, reliability, power reduction, and simple design. Thus, the growing demand for saving and retrieving digital information needs will propel the HMC market in the forecast period.

Further, the growing need for high-performance computing catering to specific demands is expected to increase the demand for HMC, as it can enable drastic bandwidth and performance improvements. Also, the architecture of the hybrid memory cube is more efficient than the current memory; it utilizes 70% less energy per bit compared to current DRAM technologies. Thus, growing demand from applications of hybrid memory cube such as data centers, smartphones, and high-end computation devices are further driving the hybrid memory cube market. According to the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA), total number of smartphone users worldwide by 2020 is expected to reach 2.87 billion.

Additionally, high-performance computing has gained popularity due to various developments in artificial intelligence, IOT, and machine learning. The demand for increased computational power in the cloud and technological advancements by several companies along with need advanced devices for storing is expected to drive the demand for high-performing memory and processors.

Global hybrid memory cube Market – Segment Analysis

Based on product type the global hybrid memory cube market is broadly segmented as field-programmable gate array, central processing unit, graphics processing unit, application-specific integrated circuit, accelerated processing unit. Hybrid memory cube is developed for this specific application to support advanced and intensive real-time processing. A central processing unit plays a vital role in handling a lot of the applications and content and to process that content. Therefore, advanced CPUs wide adopt the HMC technology to extend the performance of CPUs for servers instead of increasing the number of CPUs, further improving the overall energy efficiency of CPUs by eliminating connections between chips.

Based on the application, the global hybrid memory cube is segmented into networking, graphics, high-performance computing, data centers. Among all these networking accounted for a major market share and is expected to grow at a high CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. It is owing to the networking facility provided with consumer goods. Because the consumer applications integrated with hybrid memory cube helps in delivering superior characteristics such as high scalability, low power consumption, and low cost, which is anticipated to complement the growth of global hybrid memory cube market over the forecast period.

Global hybrid memory cube Market – Geographical Analysis

The global hybrid memory cube market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region accounted for major market share in 2018 and is projected to grow at a high CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. It is owing to growing end-user industries such as IT, consumer electronics, healthcare, and telecommunication in this region. Also, an increasing number of data centers and servers, rising shipments of network equipment, and the mounting number of manufacturing activities in the enterprise storage and consumer electronics sectors will boost the market. Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and China claim to be the prominent hubs of electronics manufacturing. According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, as of December 2018, about 1.57 billion mobile phone subscriptions had been registered in China. Also, dire need of advanced and fast data processing systems, owing to the growing consumer base and data traffic is propelling the demand for hybrid memory cube. According to a study conducted by the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), by 2025, it is predicted that almost 14 billion industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connections come into existence, with one-third of them being attributed to China, further boosting the HMC market.

