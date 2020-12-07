Subsea Market 2020 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026

Latest Market Analysis Research Report on “Subsea Market” has been added to Wise Guy Reports database.

Subsea is completely submerged offshore ocean equipment, placed on the seabed, to control the flow of crude oil and natural gas from the reservoir to a host processing facility. Companies operating in subsea business provides integrated solutions, products, systems and services for the subsea oil and gas market, including integrated subsea production systems involving wellheads, subsea trees, manifolds, and flowline connectors, control systems, connectors and services designed to maximize reservoir recovery and extend the life of each field.

Subsea market is divided into equipment type, and service type. By equipment type the market is divided into wellheads, Subsea trees, Manifolds, Flowline connectors, Control systems, and Others. Whereas by service type includes asset management, product optimization, inspection, maintenance, repair services, and others.

The Subsea market will be likely to advance in the coming years when compared to the last five years. Owing to the substantial subsea technology progress in reducing the cost of developing offshore energy, to help offshore oil and gas developments viable at significantly lower breakeven prices. Also, key projects sanctions from oil and gas companies in 2019. Future pipelined projects with stable crude prices estimations in near term to drive the demand for subsea equipment.

The Subsea market is competitive with existing players in the market. Some of the major players include Subsea 7 S.A, Aker Solutions, Dril-Quip, Inc, Schlumberger Limited, OneSubsea, Balmoral Offshore Engineering, Delta SubseaLLC, Baker Hughes, and Allseas Group S.A. Existing players in the market are focusing to gain subsea contracts.

Subsea 7 has been awarded a contract by Saudi Aramco for the Marjan Increment Projects - Package 2, offshore Saudi Arabia. The EPCI contract is awarded for execution in consortium with L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro.

TechnipFMC has been awarded significant subsea contracts by Reliance Industries Limited for the MJ1 field located in deep water offshore India in the Krishna Godavari basin.These contracts cover the fabrication and installation of flexible risers, rigid and flexible flowlines and umbilicals.

At present, 70% of all oil is produced onshore. While 30% is produced offshore and only 9% is subsea produced. Moving forward subsea oil and gas exploration and production will likely to experience growth, due to the fact that subsea oilfields have significant deposits of hydrocarbons, and it is anticipated that 400 deepwater discoveries have yet to be developed.

Also, Investments in oil and gas production are needed to compensate for the natural depletion of producing wells. Offshore oil accounts for over a quarter of the world’s supply, it is anticipated, depletion of 16% net decline in offshore supply is expected by 2030. To maintain global supply, new offshore reserves must be developed, and existing reserves maximized with the addition of new wells.

In addition, technological advancements and strong oil and gas company financial backups have increased ultra-deep and deep oil exploration. In addition, depletion of onshore oil and gas resources is will likely to propel the demand of offshore oil and gas exploration assets.

In 2018, there were an increase in subsea equipment such as umbilicals risers, and flowlines awards to market, these projects are mostly brownfield developments. These developments have lower investment decision hurdles because of the capital commitments are lower, as infrastructure is already in place and production underway.

While, In 2019 and coming years as well to the brownfield developments, greenfield Subsea projects sanctioning in 2019 are expected to surpass compared to the last five years on account of lowering breakeven costs, for instance Saudi Aramco has awarded 34 contracts worth a combined $18 billion on July, 2019 for engineering, procurement, and construction work on the Marjan and Berri fields offshore Saudi Arabia.

subsea trees, can be used with any hull form, but are typically used in conjunction with FPSOs, which represent about 70-80% of global floating facilities. These systems are suitable to all reservoir geometries and areal sizes, and allow increased flexibility in field layouts, such as multiple individual wells and multiple drill centers. They also remove the need to pre-design the number of well slots on the host facility.

Wet tree systems can be used in deeper water, reaching the industry’s current capability of subsea completion technology for operating in water depths up to 9600ft. mobile offshore drilling unit and drillships are used for drilling and completion activities. Wells are tied back through a common production system to the floating facility.

The Asia Pacific Subsea market size was worth USD XX million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

Subsea oil and gas reserves, exploration and production is found in North Sea, U.S gulf of mexico, Marjan and Berri fields offshore Saudi Arabia majorly.

Saudi Aramco has awarded 34 contracts worth a combined $18 billion on July, 2019 for engineering, procurement, and construction work on the Marjan and Berri fields offshore Saudi Arabia.

Shell Offshore Inc, has made deep-water announcements in recent months namely, discovery at the Blacktip prospect in the deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico. According to the Shell Offshore Inc, company’s global deep water production is on track to exceed 900,000 boe per day by 2020, from already discovered, established areas.

Whereas on August 2, 2019 Shell has taken final investment decision for the PowerNap deepwater project in the US Gulf of Mexico. The project, which will be tied back to the Shell operated Olympus production hub, is forecast to start production in late 2021 and produce up to 35,000 boe per day at its full capacity.

