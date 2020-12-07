Data Integration Market 2020 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026

Latest Market Analysis Research Report on “Data Integration Market” has been added to Wise Guy Reports database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On “Data Integration Market 2020 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast 2026”

Introduction

“Data Integration Market”

Data integration is the combination of technical and business processes used to combine data of different technical and business processes from disparate sources into meaningful and valuable information and thus helps in delivering trusted data.

Key Players of Global Data Integration Market =>

Key players in global Data Integration market are SAP SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Informatica Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Attunity Ltd., Talend, and Denodo Technologies. Major players are launching new products with advanced technology to expand their business. For instance, In Feb 2017, Oracle Data Integrator Cloud was launched, a data integration platform which simplifies and accelerates cross-enterprise data integration to support real-time analytics. With the launch, the organizations can improve their agility by deploying projects more quickly, reduce risk with an open, non-proprietary technology, and reduce costs with better productivity.

@Get a Free Sample Report “Data Integration Market” 2020 https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5613204-global-data-integration-market-2019-2026

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Global Data Integration Market value, 2016 to 2025 (in USD billion)

Year Market Value

2016 4.3

2017 4.6

2018 4.8

2025 5.9

Global Data Integration Market Dynamics:

The growth in the industry is mainly growing due to factors such as increasing adoption of IoT-based technologies, digitalization, and industrialization. In addition, increasing usage of cloud computing which creates a demand for effective data integration tools, and need of reliable solution for the data management are some of the factors that are fuelling the growth of this market.

Global Number of IoT devices in Use(in billion units), 2009-2020

Year No. of I0T Devices

2009 0.9

2014 3.8

2015 4.9

2016 6.4

2017 8.4

2018 11.2

2020* 20

However, lack of proficiency and disharmony between modern data integration requirements and legacy systems are hindering the market growth.

Global Data Integration Market - Segment Analysis:

By deployment model, the Data Integration market is segmented into On-premises and On-demand. On-premises deployment model accounted for the largest market share of about XX% in 2017. The on-premises deployment model provides confidentiality and privacy parameters to the organizational data; hence, most of the organizations are adopting the on-premises deployment model.

By Deployment Model:

Global Data Integration market share, By Product, 2017

Product Share

On-Premises 80%

On-Demand 20%

By End-User, the market is segmented into BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance), Government & Defence, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare and Life Sciences, and Others. The healthcare and life sciences segment is expected to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period as healthcare and life Science vertical is increasingly adopting the data integration tools and services. In healthcare and life science, presence of huge data mainly from the patient, clinical, claim, hospital system, financial, pharmacy, and most recently from the wearable technologies will further support the growth in healthcare sector.

Global Data Integration Market - Geography Analysis:

Based on geography the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to unprecedented growth of data in the region due to vast usage of advanced electronics, increased adoption of IoT solutions across a number of industries, and the presence of several leading data integration companies in the region.

Global Automotive 3D printing market share, By region, 2017

Region Share

North America 35%

South America 3%

Asia Pacific 25%

Europe 30%

Rest of the world 7%

Why Purchase the Report?

● Visualize the composition of the Global Data Integration across each indication, in terms of type and treatment options, highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

● Identify commercial opportunities in Global Data Integration market by analysing trends and co-development deals.

● Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Global Data Integration market.

● PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.

● Product mapping in excel for the key products of all major market players

Target Audience:

● Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers

● Service Providers/ Buyers

● Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

● Education & Research Institutes

● Research Professionals

● Emerging Companies

● Manufacturers

@Ask Any Query on “Data Integration Market” 2020 Size, Share, demand https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5613204-global-data-integration-market-2019-2026

Major Key Points of Global Data Integration Market

1. Global Data Integration market - Scope and Methodology

2. Global Data Integration market – Trends and Developments

3. Global Data Integration Market - Industry Analysis

4. Global Data Integration market - Segment Analysis

5. Global Data Integration market - Geography Analysis

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

7.1. Cisco System Inc

7.2. IBM

7.3. Oracle Corporation

7.4. SAP SE

7.5. Microsoft Corporation

7.6. Syncsort

7.7. Attunity Ltd.

7.8. Informatica

7.9. SAS Institute Inc.

7.10. Talend

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

