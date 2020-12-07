Public Opinion And Election Polling Market Trends Are Innovation, Partnerships, And Collaborations

Public Opinion And Election Polling Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Public Opinion And Election Polling Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change

Public opinion market trends show innovations and the launch of new techniques through partnerships and collaborations gaining popularity in the public opinion polls market. Major companies operating in the industry and government organizations are introducing new technologies to make the surveys and voting more reliable, accessible, and genuine. These include the variability and eliminating the errors. For instance, in December 2019, Luminoso, a text analytics company, launched QuickLearn 2.0 that reduces bias in AI-powered text analysis and uncovers more accurate and easy-to-understand insights from concepts in text-based data. In February 2020, the Election Commission of India and IIT-M collaborated to develop a new voting technology, to allow electors to vote from distant cities without going to the designated polling stations of their respective electoral districts.

The global public opinion and election polling market is expected to decline from $7.36 billion in 2019 to $6.98 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5.17%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The market is then expected to recover and reach $7.16 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 0.89%.

Other trends in the market are mergers and acquisitions. In October 2019, Slingshot Insights Inc., a US-based expert network and market research firm acquired Truth On Call, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Truth On Call, Inc. is a US-based healthcare survey and market research firm. This acquisition has added surveys as an important tool for the market research framework of Slingshot Insights Inc., which further expands its network.

