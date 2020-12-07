SCCG Management and LRI form Affiliate Marketing Joint Venture for US iGaming Industry

SCCG and LRI Media Logos

SCCG Management and LRI Team join forces in the United States to provide Affiliate Marketing services to the US online casino and sports wagering industry.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Crystal, founder of SCCG Management, announced today that they had established a USA-based joint venture using the LRI developed IP, systems and technology, to address the demand for high-quality mass audience traffic by the growing online casino and sports wagering.

Material released by SCCG reports that the SCCG Management and LRI joint venture combines rich online content, highly desirable to potential sports wagering and online casino customers as key lead generators.

The globally experienced digital marketing team assembled then uses LRI proprietary systems and methods to generate campaigns to attract and send strongly qualified customers with a propensity towards high lifetime value to our affiliate partners.

Said Stephen Crystal, SCCG Founder, "The LRI Team is exceptional. They're young, smart, and bring the experience of creating the largest race and sports betting tips network in Australia and the best in class digital marketing acquisition and engagement technology to this effort. With licensing complete in New Jersey and coming soon in Colorado, we are ready to establish high-value partnerships throughout the US in a big way!"

Ricky Jackson, the Managing Director in-charge of the International and USA expansion said, " We are very excited to be partnering with the SCCG Management team on this tremendous venture, with our proprietary technologies and methods allowing us to power the opportunity, attract and motivate mass audiences of qualified, high lifetime value traffic making us highly competitive in the US market."

LRI succeeded across Australia, and the United Kingdom, two of the largest and most competitive international sports and racing iGaming markets globally, by having prepared, refined and perfected the multi-channel marketing, acquisition model, IP tools and added the world class execution talent necessary to scale across the tremendous US market.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG specializes in investment in and developing worldwide brands, representation before governmental agencies for complex regulatory matters, intellectual property, and strategic business development within international, land-based casinos, tribal gaming, iGaming, gaming, sports betting, esports, and entertainment markets.

Website: http:// sccgmanagement.com

ABOUT LRI

LRI IP, technology and business model is proven to provide its wagering partners with a large, engaged audience base with fresh multi marketing channels, dynamic acquisition methods, with market-leading customer engagement, loyalty, and retention, combined with highly engaging sports and raing content daily.