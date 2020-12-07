Global Parking Garages Market Overview Shows Wireless Smart Parking Sensors To Be Beneficial In City Traffic Management

Parking Lots And Garages Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Parking Lots And Garages Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

The parking lots and garages market consists of sales of parking lots and garages services by entities that are engaged in operating parking lots and parking garages. These establishments provide temporary parking services for motor vehicles, usually on an hourly, daily, or monthly basis. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included. According to TBRC’s parking lot market report, the wireless smart parking sensor for detecting parking space occupancy is an emerging trend in the parking lots and garages industry. The Parking Lot Sensor (PLS) senses and records occupancy of parking space, allowing active parking lots management functionality such as search, navigation, and reservation. The sensors help in the effective management of parking spaces in cities. For instance, BOSCH recently launched a parking lot sensor that utilizes the LoRaWAN protocol for wireless communication. This sensor helps in guided and regulated parking, which removes traffic limitations.

The global parking lots and garages market is expected to decline from $97 billion in 2019 to $95.57 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.47%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The global parking industry market size is then expected to recover and reach $109.87 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 4.76%. North America was the largest region in the parking lots market in 2019. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

