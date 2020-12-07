Ever-expanding Internet User Base And Self-Service Platforms Drive The Digital Advertising Market

Digital Advertising Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Digital Advertising Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avail up to 50% off on ALL research reports at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports. Offer applies until Dec 31st.

The internet user base expansion along with self-service platforms is driving the global digital marketing market. Internet is extensively used for e-commerce, e-learning, social connectivity, media, communication, and file transfers. According to Internet World Stats, as of June 2020, the number of internet users in the world is 4.8 billion, which accounts for more than 60% of the global population. In addition to this, the growing popularity of self-service advertising platforms is also a main contributor to the digital advertising market. Self-service advertising platforms are providing advertisers more convenience in the placement of their advertisements. The ease of being able to set up and administer their campaigns without the inconvenience of dealing with human intermediaries draws advertisers’ attention towards digital marketing. Therefore, an increase in the internet user base along with self-service platforms is driving the market.

The global digital advertising market size is expected to increase from $160.7 billion in 2019 to $169.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.57%. The slowed digital advertising market growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $237.5 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 11.87%. North America accounts for the largest digital advertising market share. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The global digital advertising market report by TBRC is segmented by platform into mobile ad (in-app and mobile web), desktop ad, digital TV, others, by ad format into digital display ad (programmatic and non-programmatic transactions), internet paid search, social media, online video, others, and by industrial vertical into media and entertainment, consumer goods & retail industry, banking, financial service & insurance, telecommunication it sector, travel industry, healthcare sector, manufacturing & supply chain, transportation and logistics, energy, power, utilities, and others.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Advertising, Public Relations, And Related Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advertising-public-relations-and-related-services-global-market-report-2020-30-COVID-19-impact-and-recovery

Advertising Agencies Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advertising-agencies-global-market-report-2020-30-COVID-19-growth-and-change

Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/billboard-and-outdoor-advertising-global-market-report-2020-30-COVID-19-growth-and-change

Direct Mail Advertising Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/direct-mail-advertising-global-market-report-2020-30-COVID-19-growth-and-change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.