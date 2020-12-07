Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Group of Kids Complete Fun Foodie Gig Reviewing LA's Best Donuts Good for You

Every Month We Teach Kids to Love Work...Find Passion + Purpose + Play

We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com

How Do Kids Get Paid to Eat..Learn to Work + Earn their Keep

A club for like-minded family and friends in LA who love to help kids and enjoy LA's Best Foodie Goodies

www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com

Recruiting for Good sponsored fun purpose driven weekend gig for kids to review donuts for good; to inform and inspire the community on healthy food choices.

This month 4 kids were hired for the funnest gig in LA, review, and taste LA's Best Donuts Good for You”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder Kids Get Paid to Eat
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to fund creative contests and fun services for kids in LA.

Kids Get Paid to Eat is a social program teaching kids to love work, earn their keep, and have fun. This weekend a group of kids were hired for purpose driven project "Donuts Good for You" to review the healthiest choices in LA. Four kids worked the fun foodie gig. The kids took pictures, wrote reviews, and tasted delicious donuts (baked, gluten free, and vegan) from; Erin McKenna's Bakery, Fonuts, Karma Bake, and Ring Donuts.

According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're grateful for the following Middle School Students who participated in this weekend's fun gig for kids; Aubrey (Sushi Queen), Brayden (Picky Bray), Olivia (Cool name coming soon), and Radley (The Gluten Free Prince)."

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. R4G is on a fun mission to help raise $25,000 thru placements for Paid Summer Gigs for Kids.

The Goodie Foodie Club purpose is "Our Way of Giving Back to People Who Make Referrals" and help Recruiting for Good fund fun paid gigs for kids; learn to work and earn their keep. Club Members enjoy gift cards to LA's Best Foodie Goodies (Cheese, Chocolate, Dining, Surprise Events/Goodies, and Wine). www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com

In Summer 2021, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring Fun Paid Gigs for Kids. Following on the success of our community project in May 2020, 'Kids Get Paid to Eat' review Top 100 Dishes in LA. The creative summer gigs program is perfect for talented 7th and 8th graders, who love to work, learn positive habits, and have fun. Yes, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring paid gigs for kids to work remotely from home in LA. www.SummerGigs4Kids.com

