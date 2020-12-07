Group of Kids Complete Fun Foodie Gig Reviewing LA's Best Donuts Good for You
We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com
A club for like-minded family and friends in LA who love to help kids and enjoy LA's Best Foodie Goodies
Recruiting for Good sponsored fun purpose driven weekend gig for kids to review donuts for good; to inform and inspire the community on healthy food choices.
Kids Get Paid to Eat is a social program teaching kids to love work, earn their keep, and have fun. This weekend a group of kids were hired for purpose driven project "Donuts Good for You" to review the healthiest choices in LA. Four kids worked the fun foodie gig. The kids took pictures, wrote reviews, and tasted delicious donuts (baked, gluten free, and vegan) from; Erin McKenna's Bakery, Fonuts, Karma Bake, and Ring Donuts.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're grateful for the following Middle School Students who participated in this weekend's fun gig for kids; Aubrey (Sushi Queen), Brayden (Picky Bray), Olivia (Cool name coming soon), and Radley (The Gluten Free Prince)."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. R4G is on a fun mission to help raise $25,000 thru placements for Paid Summer Gigs for Kids.
The Goodie Foodie Club purpose is "Our Way of Giving Back to People Who Make Referrals" and help Recruiting for Good fund fun paid gigs for kids; learn to work and earn their keep. Club Members enjoy gift cards to LA's Best Foodie Goodies (Cheese, Chocolate, Dining, Surprise Events/Goodies, and Wine). www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com
In Summer 2021, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring Fun Paid Gigs for Kids. Following on the success of our community project in May 2020, 'Kids Get Paid to Eat' review Top 100 Dishes in LA. The creative summer gigs program is perfect for talented 7th and 8th graders, who love to work, learn positive habits, and have fun. Yes, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring paid gigs for kids to work remotely from home in LA. www.SummerGigs4Kids.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn