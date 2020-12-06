DHHL NEWS RELEASE: DHHL Offers Remaining Kaʻuluokahaʻi – Increment IIB Lots

Newsroom Posted on Dec 5, 2020 in Latest News

(Kapolei, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), in partnership with Gentry Kapolei Development, LCC, offered 37 turn-key lots in Kapolei’s Kaʻuluokahaʻi- Increment IIB on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

DHHL East Kapolei II Undivided Interest Lessees and applicants on the Oʻahu Island Wide Residential Waiting List were offered the remaining residential homes in the subdivision, located east of Kapolei Parkway near the Salvation Army Kroc Center.

Beneficiaries had the option to choose from five house plans, including a two, three, four, and five-bedroom model. The homes span from a 775-square foot two-bedroom single bathroom property, to a 1,707-square foot, five-bedroom, three-bathroom floor plan.

Home offerings ranged between $246,000 to $384,000, as compared to similar Gentry fee-simple homes in the area sold in the mid-$600,000’s.

“Given the challenges COVID-19 has presented us all with this year, it was great to be out here and connect with beneficiaries as they were presented with an opportunity to call a homestead home,” said Hawaiian Homes Commission Chair William J. Ailā, Jr. “As we close out this portion of the Kaʻuluokahaʻi subdivision, we acknowledge the growth of the community and what has become a thriving East Kapolei. We’ll turn our eyes next to offerings on the neighbor islands as we enter into 2021 and continue to press on in overturning all possibilities to return native Hawaiians to the land.”

The Kaʻuluokahaʻi – Increment IIB turn-key offer is one of several DHHL options that make up the greater subdivision. The turn-key product provides families a developer pre-built home, an option voiced as greatly desired by beneficiaries in the Department’s 2014 Beneficiary Study. Last year, the Department awarded vacant lots in the neighboring area that allowed families to select and construct a home that best fits their needs and budget. DHHL has also connected qualified families to other resources, including the Department’s HALE program and Habitat for Humanity’s Self-Help Program.

“We’re just really excited to take on this new journey,” said Kaleopaʻa Vares, whose family selected a lot. “We’ve always wanted to live in Papakōlea or Waimānalo but the reality of it is that Kapolei is the ideal place now and we had to jump on it this time around. Luckily, we were the last ones chosen today, and walking through that door was just a surreal feeling for mom and me. I think, for myself, it’s nice to give my mom something, and to work with her to make this happen is extremely satisfying and we’re just so grateful to be moving into a new home.”

The Department hosted the meeting as a walk-through event at its Kapolei office following social distancing and gathering guidelines, including the use of a virtual portion of the meeting. A virtual lot orientation was held in October.

Over 1,300 lots are in DHHL’s production pipeline for the next five years. Currently, the Department is ramping up to offer a Rent-With-Option-To-Purchase program in Laʻi ʻŌpua, Hawaiʻi Island, with vacant lots in Discovery Harbor, Hawaiʻi Island to follow.

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands: The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.

Video B-Roll: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/x2sy9ufubokks73/AABV3SAE7JqKg_M1eqRfeyuCa?dl=0

Media Contact: Cedric Duarte Information and Community Relations Officer Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (808) 620-9591 (808) 342-0873 [email protected]