Arrests Made in a Burglary One while Armed (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce arrests have been made in reference to a Burglary One while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, December 4, 2020, in the 1300 block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 11:24 pm, the suspects, with one suspect displaying a handgun, forcibly entered an occupied residence at the listed location. One of the suspects assaulted the victim and demanded property. The suspects then took property and fled the scene. Two of the suspects were apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Saturday, December 5, 2020, 33 year-old Devon Anderson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One while Armed (Gun), Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Assault on a Police Officer.

 

Additionally, 28 year-old Manuel Ernesto Martinez-Siliezar, of Northwest, was arrested and charged with Burglary One while Armed (Gun).

 

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

