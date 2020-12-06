Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Felony Threats Offense: 1100 Block of 19th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Felony Threats offense that occurred on Saturday, December 5, 2020, in the 1100 block of 19th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:56 pm, the suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a knife and threatened the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Saturday, December 5, 2020, 48 year-old Mark Bryant, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Felony Threats.

