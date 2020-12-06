Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1600 Block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, December 5, 2020, in the 1600 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 8:35 pm, the suspect and the victim were involved in a dispute while driving at the listed location. During the dispute, the suspect fired a handgun at the victim. The victim was not struck by gunfire. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. A handgun was recovered on the scene.

On Saturday, December 5, 2020, 41 year-old Jose Lopez, of Arlington, VA, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

