Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 109 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,345 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1600 Block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, December 5, 2020, in the 1600 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 8:35 pm, the suspect and the victim were involved in a dispute while driving at the listed location. During the dispute, the suspect fired a handgun at the victim. The victim was not struck by gunfire. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. A handgun was recovered on the scene.

 

On Saturday, December 5, 2020, 41 year-old Jose Lopez, of Arlington, VA, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

 

###

 

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1600 Block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.