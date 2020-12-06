Arrest Made in Burglary Two and Robbery of an Establishment Offenses in the First District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary Two and Robbery of an Establishment offenses that occurred in the First District at the following locations:

Theft Two: On Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at approximately 10:40 pm, in the 400 block of 8 th Street, Southeast, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect then took property and fled the scene. CCN: 20-171-826

Burglary Two of an Establishment: On Friday, December 4, 2020, at approximately 4:56 am, in the 400 block of 8 th Street, Southeast, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect then took property and fled the scene. CCN: 20-172-398

Robbery (Fear) of an Establishment: On Friday, December 4, 2020, at approximately 7:07 pm, in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect threatened the employees and took property then fled the scene. CCN: 20-172-734

Burglary Two of an Establishment: On Saturday, December 5, 2020, at approximately 5:36 am, in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast, the suspects forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspects then took property and fled the scene. This case remains under investigation. CCN: 20-172-939

On Saturday, December 5, 2020, 48 year-old Eugene Byers, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Theft Two, Robbery (Fear) of an Establishment, and two counts of Burglary Two of an Establishment.

