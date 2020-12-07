Dealer Profit Services Announces Comprehensive F&I Compliance Training Curriculum and Documentation Fulfillment Program
Dealer Profit Has Launched Compliance Video Training/Complete Compliance Document Generation As Subscription or On-Demand Service - Webinars Are Available
Compliance may be troublesome…it may be a nuisance…it can't be ignored. We make compliance easy or easier.”ATHENS, GA, USA, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Compliance may seem boring, it can be scary, but it can't be ignored," says Myril Shaw, Chief Operating Officer at Dealer Profit Services. "Ignoring compliance could actually cost millions or even jail time. Of course, it is unlikely to be that severe, but it is certainly going to be a problem if your customer is a victim of Identity Theft or if you inadvertently assist a terrorist or anyone involved with money laundering"
— Myril Shaw, Dealer Profit Services
Dealer Profit Services is announcing the immediate availability of an on-line Compliance Training Curriculum along with a Pass/Fail test and complete Compliance Documentation including: Red Flags; Disposal; OFAC; Safeguards; USA Patriot Act. They are also offering a Compliance checklist to ensure that everything is being done.
This Compliance Program, when followed, will ensure that each store is following the government rules and regulations relevant to their business. The online Compliance Understanding Test (the CUT element) ensures that all relevant and involved employees are fully educated and engaged in the important elements of compliance.
Shaw says, "Compliance is something that it is easy to pay lip service to. Suddenly, it can become a crisis. The problem is that between lip-service and crisis, there is no line or margin. Compliance is not a problem until it is…and when it is you have a big and expensive problem. The time to prevent that problem is now."
Dealer Profit Services will be at MRAA Dealer Week this week - come see us!
About Dealer Profit Services
The dealer's partner in all things F&I, Dealer Profit Services continuously strives to maintain and improve on its "best in the industry" reputation. Founded by a team with over 160 years of dealership experience. Dealer Profit Services knows what it takes to make you successful. Links and additional contact information are available at fisvcs.com/DPSContactsLinks.
Whether you want someone to take over your F&I and just drive profit to your store, help you some of the time, provide tools that you need to improve your F&I performance, create and train in all things Compliance, need some quick advice or just provide F&I Training/Consulting, we are here to help you. Contact us anytime at info@dealerprofit.com or give us a call at 470-326-0966.
Myril Shaw
Dealer Profit Services, LLC
+1 678-641-8419
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Dealer Profit Services - Who and Why