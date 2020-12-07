St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Mischief and Arrest on Warrants

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A406168

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/6/2020 1951 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 113, Vershire, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Ronald Charbono

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, Vermont

ACCUSED: Riley Charbono

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, Vermont

VICTIM: Paul Lumbra

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to an address on VT Route 113 in Vershire which was first reported as a family disturbance. Investigation revealed Ronald Charbono, 53, of Vershire, vandalized property owned by Paul Lumbra, 60 of Vershire, as he was leaving the residence. When Ronald Charbono was located a short distance away he was with Riley Charbono, 31, of Vershire. Riley Charbono had active warrants for her arrest. Riley Charbono was taken into custody and lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $600 bail. Ronald was issued a citation to appear in Orange Superior Court at a later date for the charge of Unlawful Mischief.

COURT ACTION: (X)Y N

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/24/21 0800 hours

COURT: Orange Superior Court (Ronald Charbono)

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF (Riley Charbono)

BAIL: $600 (Riley Charbono)

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

Trooper Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

1068 US Route 5

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

802-748-3111 (Office)

802-760-0545 (Cell)

802-748-1585 (Fax)