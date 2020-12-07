St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Mischief and Arrest on Warrants
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A406168
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/6/2020 1951 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 113, Vershire, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Ronald Charbono
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, Vermont
ACCUSED: Riley Charbono
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, Vermont
VICTIM: Paul Lumbra
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to an address on VT Route 113 in Vershire which was first reported as a family disturbance. Investigation revealed Ronald Charbono, 53, of Vershire, vandalized property owned by Paul Lumbra, 60 of Vershire, as he was leaving the residence. When Ronald Charbono was located a short distance away he was with Riley Charbono, 31, of Vershire. Riley Charbono had active warrants for her arrest. Riley Charbono was taken into custody and lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $600 bail. Ronald was issued a citation to appear in Orange Superior Court at a later date for the charge of Unlawful Mischief.
COURT ACTION: (X)Y N
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/24/21 0800 hours
COURT: Orange Superior Court (Ronald Charbono)
LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF (Riley Charbono)
BAIL: $600 (Riley Charbono)
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Tylor Rancourt
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
1068 US Route 5
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
802-748-3111 (Office)
802-760-0545 (Cell)
802-748-1585 (Fax)