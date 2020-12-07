SEATTLE STARTUP VACCERTIFY CREATES ‘SOCIAL PASS’ FOR COVID-19 VACCINATED INDIVIDUALS

Vaccertify’s digital certificate prototype helps individuals to show they have been vaccinated against the virus.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trending Seattle startup, Vaccertify , is pleased to announce the launch of its ‘social pass’ prototype of a digital vaccine certificate for COVID-19.Vaccertify is a simple and easy-to-use digital vaccination certificate for phones. The certificate displays the user’s name, picture of their face, identifies which COVID-19 vaccine was administered, and when final shots were completed. Additionally, the certificate includes a scannable QR code which takes the inquirer to a profile connected to Vaccertify.com, and only reveals the ID when a private pin is entered. To receive this unique digital certificate, users must complete a COVID-19 vaccination and submit the vaccine record, a government-issued ID, and a selfie to the platform.“The idea for Vaccertify came to me as I prepared to search for a vaccinated babysitter after I gave birth during the pandemic,” says co-founder and CEO of Vaccertify, Tiara Lyons. “I felt it was too risky for me to simply take the babysitter’s word they were vaccinated, yet also felt it was too invasive to ask a stranger for medical records. At that moment, I knew there had to be a better way and I set about creating Vaccertify.”Vaccertify is the ultimate solution for assuring vaccination in social interactions where privacy can be maintained. The platform is currently a prototype, waiting for a vaccine to be released, in order to run a pilot program. Vaccertify will be offering three pricing tiers to meet the varying needs of individuals, including:7 Day Delivery - $49.993 Day Delivery - $99.9924 Hour Delivery - $199.99While the Vaccertify digital certificate is not meant for situations such as boarding an airplane or crossing borders, it is ideal for other social situations, such as an elderly person wanting to confirm their plumber is vaccinated before entering the home.Vaccertify’s mission is to help everyday people get through the pandemic with a little less worry. After all, during these times, a little less worry can go a very long way.For more information about Vaccertify, please visit www.vaccertify.com About the CompanyVaccertify is a Seattle-based business that provides a private COVID-19 vaccine verification service in the form of a digital certificate. The company takes the utmost care in nurturing privacy of their users while remaining effective and efficient.