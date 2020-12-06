December 6, 2020

CONTACT: Lora.Rakowski@maryland.gov 443-797-9883

MARYLAND BOARD OF EDUCATION HOSTS VIRTUAL MEETINGS, MONDAY, DECEMBER 7 AND TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8

BALTIMORE, MD (December 6, 2020) – On Monday, December 7 and Tuesday, December 8, 2020, the Maryland State Board of Education (Board) will meet virtually.

On both days, Board members and presenters will participate in the virtual meeting, and members of the public will be able to hear the audio and see presentations in real-time via live stream. Live streams, agendas, and meeting materials can be accessed online.

The Monday, December 7, 2020 meeting will begin at 11 a.m., and materials are available at: http://www.marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2020/2020-12-07.aspx

The Tuesday, December 8, 2020 meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m., and materials are available at: http://www.marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2020/2020-12-08.aspx

Over the two days, the Board will discuss a number of agenda items organized around the State Board’s SY 2020-2021 Priorities including: Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) updates, Maryland High School Graduation Task Force recommendations, COVID-19 updates from the Maryland Department of Health and review of current research on the spread of COVID-19 in school.

Additionally at the meeting on Tuesday, December 8, members of the public will have the opportunity to provide public comment using the Cisco application WebEx to speak live during the usual three-minute time allotments offered for public comment. Registration is limited to 10 individuals and is first come, first served. Confirmed registrants will be notified and provided information to dial into the meeting along with guidelines for participating. Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker and monitored by staff. Pre-registration is required by 3 p.m. on Monday, December 7 by calling the Office of the State Board of Education at 410-767-0467 and leaving a message, or by emailing your request to stateboard.msde@maryland.gov. Registration opens one week prior to the Board meeting date. Once the 10 person maximum is reached additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

More details regarding the new procedure for public comment are available online: http://marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Documents/PublicCommentGuidelinesVirtualMeeting.pdf.

Board Meeting Press Release December 2020