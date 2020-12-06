Diamond Bridal Gallery officially host Perfioni Couture Trunk Show on December 11th to 13th
Internationally renowned bridal brand teams up with boutique for appointment-only showcaseCITRUS HEIGHTS, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diamond Bridal Gallery has announced it will officially host a Perfioni Couture Trunk Show on Friday, December 11th to Sunday, 13th. The boutique is now taking appointment bookings and brides-to-be should contact the Diamond Bridal Gallery to ensure they do not miss the exclusive showcase of one-of-a-kind Perfioni-designed wedding dresses.
Perfioni Couture is an internationally renowned bridal brand. The bridal design company’s collection combines traditional wedding ideals with modern trends. Perfioni Couture prides itself on using the newest technologies and high-quality materials to create the most elegant wedding dresses on the market.
Diamond Bridal Gallery is thrilled to team up with Perfioni Couture for the December Trunk Show. Clients will have the opportunity to see and try on the latest designs from the designer. The Trunk Show will offer a variety of wedding dresses from cutting-edge designs to glamorous, Hollywood looks.
Clients can contact Diamond Bridal Gallery to book their place at the Perfioni Couture Trunk Show by visiting the boutique’s official website. Appointments can also be obtained by calling 916.521.9856. Bookings can be made free of charge; however, the boutique has a strict no show/late cancelation policy.
Diamond Bridal Gallery provides styling services from its intimate showroom. Clients will have the opportunity to view and try on dresses from the Perfioni Couture collection. The Trunk Show aims for brides-to-be to receive 100% of the attention on the day as they prepare for the most important day of their life.
The Perfioni Couture Trunk Show will take place Friday, December 11th to Sunday, December 13th. Diamond Bridal Gallery can be found at 7433 Greenback Lane #3, Citrus Heights, CA, 95610. Appointments can be made by calling 916.521.9856 or by visiting the boutique’s official website https://diamondbridalgallery.com/. For more information about the Perfioni Couture Trunk Show, please contact Diamond Bridal Gallery at info@diamondbridalgallery.com.
About Diamond Bridal Gallery
Diamond Bridal Gallery is dedicated to exceptional customer service and experience. The bridal boutique offers everything a bride-to-be needs to create the perfect day. From bridal styling and accessories to steaming and invitations, Diamond Bridal Boutique can help clients put together the wedding of their dreams.
Address: 7433 Greenback Lane #3, Citrus Heights, CA, 95610
Media Relations
Diamond Bridal Gallery
+1 916-521-9856
email us here