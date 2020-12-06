Prioritizing Clinician Well-Being, Ortho Rhode Island Partners with MOCINGBIRD
Practice secures access to ongoing credential management platform for medical professionals
Clinician well-being is a top priority at Ortho RI. With the MOCINGBIRD solution, we will streamline administrative efforts and ultimately aim to give our clinicians' time back in their busy lives.”NORTH KINGSTOWN, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This holiday season, Ortho Rhode Island is giving its medical staff a most precious gift - time. The orthopedics practice - one of the largest of its kind in the region - has partnered with MOCINGBIRD to provide its entire medical staff of more than 40 professionals access to MOCINGBIRD’S ongoing licensing/credentialing tracking solution.
— Mary Ellen Ashe, Ortho Rhode Island executive director
MOCINGBIRD - a cloud-based SaaS platform - allows healthcare professionals, clinicians, and administrators to streamline, track and store their continuing education credits from all providers while ensuring clinicians stay up-to-date and compliant on all their maintenance of certification (MOC) requirements.
"Ortho Rhode Island is excited to be partnering with MOCINGBIRD,” said Mary Ellen Ashe, Ortho Rhode Island executive director. “Clinician well-being is a top priority at Ortho RI. With the MOCINGBIRD solution, we will streamline our administrative efforts and ultimately aim to give our clinicians time back in their busy lives. Additionally, MOCINGBIRD provides another channel for continuing education for our clinicians.”
MOCINGBIRD is founded by two practicing physicians who have become concerned with the problem of clinician burnout and the role the credentialing process contributes to it.
“We are honored Ortho Rhode Island is entrusting MOCINGBIRD to help alleviate some of the stress and confusion that surrounds ongoing credential management,” said MOCINGBIRD CEO Brad Artery. “Our goal is to allow clinicians to find balance in their lives by giving them back more time to spend with their patients, family and friends.”
About MOCINGBIRD
Founded by busy doctors, MOCINGBIRD is a cloud-based platform that positively impacts the healthcare ecosystem by modernizing continuing education and simplifying ongoing credentialing. For individual professionals, we develop frictionless solutions to understand, track, document, and submit the education requirements for the maintenance of their professional licenses. For medical institutions, we provide meaningful tools to manage a growing medical professional workforce by enabling more efficient uses of resources and more targeted educational opportunities through data-driven professional education oversight and analytics.
About Ortho Rhode Island
Ortho Rhode Island is an independent orthopedic practice with nine offices serving communities throughout Rhode Island. Their world-class doctors provide an unconditional commitment to patient satisfaction, evidence-based quality, cost-effective services, education, and innovative technology to support patients’ needs. Ortho Rhode Island also offers onsite physical and occupational therapy, immediate orthopedic injury care through their Ortho RI Express service, and state-of-the-art MRI, ultrasound, and digital x-ray imaging.
