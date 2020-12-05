Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott Readies State Resources Ahead Of Severe Winter Weather In West Texas

December 4, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today readied state resources in preparation for severe winter weather that is expected to impact West Texas this weekend. Conditions are expected to deteriorate this evening with the arrival of rain and snow. Accumulating snowfall, icy conditions, and low visibility are anticipated along and south of Interstate 10 in West Texas and the Big Bend, and snowfall totals up to four inches will be possible. The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has been in contact with local officials in the West Texas region and is ready to respond to any requests for assistance.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has begun treating roadways, with a concentration on bridges and overpasses, from San Angelo through far West Texas. TxDOT crews will monitor roadway conditions overnight and have additional personnel and equipment on standby in case it is needed.

"West Texans should exercise extreme caution as this severe winter weather approaches our state," said Governor Abbott. "The State of Texas is already working to treat roadways, and we remain in contact with local officials as this weather develops. We will provide any additional resources needed to keep our communities safe." 

