F3 Tech & Cybersecurity Association of Maryland Announce December Cybersecurity Ag Symposium Keynote Speakers & Schedule

The Cybersecurity in Ag Symposium F3 Tech Logo

This symposium held on December 9th and 10th will highlight the cybersecurity threat affecting the national agriculture, aquaculture, and food supply industries

Our expert keynote speakers & robust schedule will help raise awareness & understanding of the major threat that cybersecurity poses on the agriculture, aquaculture, & the food supply chain industries” — Mike Thielke, executive director of the F3 Tech Accelerator