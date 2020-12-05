Global Body Area Network Market Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2020-2026
Global Body Area Network Market is segmented by Device type (Smart Bands, Smart Watches, Smart Earphones) By Application (Medical, Fitness & Sports, Security)
Market Snapshot
Global Body Area Network Market is poised to report a 7.43% during 2020-2026. Smart watches and smart bands are gaining popularity among consumers due to their uses in fitness tracking. Application processors are used widely in several wearable devices, including activity monitors, smart watches, and smart wristbands. These account for the largest market share during the forecast period. North America to account the largest share of the body area network market during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Global Body Area Network Market is increasing due to wide usage of smart devices for tracking physical fitness coupled with rapid advancements in medical devices and communication technologies, supportive government and hospital initiatives to promote digital healthcare. The increasing importance of remote health monitoring is generating a vast growth opportunity for companies in the body area network market.
Wearable devices segment is improving due to increasing penetration of smart devices that include smart watches, fitness trackers, implantable devices. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases and lifestyle-related disorders along with increasing healthcare costs, and escalating demand for better healthcare services are driving the growth of the market in future.
Application processors are the dominating segment of body area network market due to increasing multimedia features in wearable devices like smart watches and is accelerating the need for additional internal memory. These factors contribute to a higher market share of application processors and memory modules in the body area network market.
North America body area network is the dominating region owing to rising government initiatives to promote digital health records, increasing penetration of 3G and 4G networks, and rising awareness about self-health management
The market players are adopting progressive strategies to leverage the opportunities of the market. Companies are focusing on innovative strategies to compete in the market space. For instance, in Sept 2019, Apple introduced Research app in its Watch Series 5 with the plans to oversee three medical studies such as hearing health, women’s health in relation to menstrual cycles and reproduction, and heart health and mobility which focuses on women health
