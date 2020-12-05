Behavior Panel To Interrogate Santa Claus

World’s Leading Behavior and Body Language Experts Will Settle Age Old

For centuries, there has been debate is Santa Claus real. On December 10th, we are finally going to answer this question and many more regarding Jolly Old Saint Nick. ” — The Behavior Panel

HAMPTON ROADS, VA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Behavior Panel, four of the world’s leading behavior and body language experts will interrogate Santa Claus on Thursday, December 10, 2020 on their YouTube Channel – The Behavior Panel to answer the age-old questions regarding him. The Behavior Panel consists of Mark Bowden, the world’s leading expert on body language; Greg Hartley, a human behavior consultant and one of the world’s foremost interrogators; Chase Hughes, described as the world’s top behavior specialist; and Scott Rouse, the world’s premier behavior and body language expert. They will interrogate Santa Claus and answer such questions as does he live in the North Pole, does he really deliver gifts to everyone throughout the world on Christmas night, does he employ elves, do reindeer fly, does he really keep a list of who is naughty and nice, and many other questions that have evaded answer over the centuries. The Behavior Panel will interrogate Santa Claus and note his body language when answering questions, does he avoid eye contact, does he shift in his seat when questioned, does he answer the same question differently, and much more. Based upon their expert interrogation skills they will answer definitively if Santa Claus is real or is he the biggest hoax of all time.

“We will interrogate Santa Claus for the whole world to watch,” concluded the Behavior Panel. “This interrogation will ask and answer every question you may have ever had about Santa. We will be using our combined behavioral, body language, and interrogation skills to finally determine the story of Santa Claus.”

The Behavior Panel’s YouTube discussions have covered such topics as Prince Andrew’s truthfulness in the Jeffrey Epstein case; an analysis of Amber Heard’s body language during the Johnny Depp trial, and analysis of the body language of Joe Biden, Donald Trump. Mike Pence, and Kamala Harris during the 2020 debates. The Behavior Panel has been featured on Dr. Phil.

