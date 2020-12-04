Signing Ceremony of the Grant Contract for The Project for the Improvement of the Facilities of Salani Primary School Under JAPAN’S GRANT ASSISTANCE FOR GRASS-ROOTS HUMAN SECURITY PROJECTS (GGP)

SAMOA, December 4 - 3 December 2020; The Government of Japan continues to lend its helping hand during these uncertain times with improving learning environments across Samoa.

The Signing Ceremony given the continuation of the friendly co-operation between Japan and Samoa, was held earlier today (3 December) at the Embassy in Apia, between Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Samoa, H.E. Mr. TERASAWA Genichi and President of Salani Primary School Committee, Sauafatu Faatauvaa Sauafatu.

The School Committee received a grant of up to USD 149,494 (approximately SAT 380,000) provided under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP).

GGP aims to help improve basic human needs through projects that are practical at the grass-roots level such as construction and expansion of school buildings, restoration of village water systems etc.

The school’s current school building is more than thirty years old and is deteriorating due to its age and exposure to numerous natural disasters such as cyclones.

It is expected that the GGP can enable a refurbishment works to the existing school building as well as construction of a new toilet block.

Japan is committed to funding projects for grass-roots communities under its GGP introduced in 1991. Since then, a total of 189 projects have been successfully completed.

The Embassy of Japan in Apia is now accepting applications for Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects for Japanese Fiscal Year 2021 (1 April 2021 – 31 March 2021). Applications must be submitted to the Embassy of Japan, Level 2, B-Building, SNPF Plaza, Savalalo no later than 31 January 2021. For further information, please visit https://www.ws.emb-japan.go.jp/…/bilateral_relations.html or contact the Embassy of Japan on phone number 21187.

December 5, 2020