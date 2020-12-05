Live It Nation, Inc. annouces its last and final Poetry Contest Winner for December 2020.

SAMOA, December 5 - JOINT PRESS RELEASE;

Ministry of Education, Culture & Sports, Live it Nation Inc.

Live It Nation, Inc. has announced its last and final Poetry Contest Winner for December 2020.

The winner is Palemene Leasi Sau, a Year 10 student of Alofi-o-Taoa College in Savaii. He hails from the village of Sasina and is the son of Leasi and Totolua Sau.

His incredible poem reflects his deep respect for his culture as well as his keen interests as a young person in the fa’a-Samoa.

His desire to cherish the values and virtues of his culture should make all Samoans proud. Well done, Palemene, you are a true leader and an inspiration to us all.

December 2020 winning poem by Palemene Leasi Sau.

AGANUU FAASAMOA.

Ua ta moemoe o’u tei ane.

Poo sa ta miti ea poo sa ta moe vavale.

Talofa, talofa, talofa lava.

Malo lava Live it Nation le mataala.

Aua ole aso male filiga.

Ole aso foi male mataigatila

Manaia tele lenei tauvaga.

Sei faaali le tomai male agavaa.

O au o Palemene Leasi Sau.

Mai Sasina le afioaga lalelei ole atulaulau.

Oute aoga i le kolisi o Alofi-o-Taoa.

Oloo aooga uma ai tamaiti aulelei toe saoasaoa.

Olea faga tonu loa le Malama ma vili tonu le ifi a Maina.

E faatatau ile autu ua ou filifiliina.

Aganuu Faasamoa, ioe o tu ma aga a si o tatou atunuu.

Tatou te faamemelo iai ina nei mamulu.

Tū, Savali, Tautala o mea nei e iloa ai o oe ole Samoa moni.

Leaga o Samoa ole atunuu ua uma ona tofi.

Silasila foi, ua lagomau mai tiasa nai o tatou tuaā.

Sa o latou asaina mai le gasū ole tai taeao ile pogisa.

E mamalu le Samoa i lana aganuu.

Pea e malaga i soo se atunuu.

Aua foi o le tā aganuu e ese le mamalu.

Leitioa turisi mai fafo mananao e aoao atu.

Ole Ava e pito sili ona taua ile Aganuu.

E potopoto uma ai se nuu ini mālō peā taunuu.

Folafola Ava, Tautū Ava, Palu Ava, Agai Ava, Faasoa Ava.

Uma upu, ua atoa tino ole tama.

A savali i luma o tagata ta’u le upu tulou.

Ae a fai le taualuga ona saasaa lea ole taupou.

A e manao ise meatotino a ou tuāoi.

Fai le upu faamolemole pe a e alu e faanoi.

A agalelei mai se isi i soo se mea poo se meaai.

Talileleia lea ma fai le upu faafetai.

A tatou aputiputi ile tatou Aganuu Faasamoa.

E faapena foi ona mamalu ma lelei atoatoa.

‘Aua tatou te māna’ona’o fua i tū ma aga a papālagi.

Aua e vave ai ona pue vaelua oe e Satani.

Ole tatou Aganuu e faamalumalu ele Talalelei.

E saogalemu ai ma ia atoatoa ona lelei.

Talofa e, i nai o tatou tuaā sa tauasa mai le pologa i aso anamua.

Lenei ua tatou sapi ai nei ile laolao ile alofa male agalelei ole Atua.

O nai a’u motugāafa na mo la’u autu filifilia ole tatou tauvaga.

A iai ni sese ole auauna alolofa lafo i Fogāvaa.

E faatauvaa ma valea lo’u nei tagata.

E matua atu iina o oe ole matua faitama.

Live It Nation founder, Fred Young, is very pleased at how well the students, parents, school leaders and the general public responded to the poetry contest.

“Samoa is a poetic nation. Our language, our culture and our way of life inspires our region and the world. And that inspiration has been showcased through the many talented youth that entered our poetry contest. And although our contest is at an end, the drive to create and inspire are alive and well within our young people.

Mr. Young also stated that Live It Nation has more in store for the youth of Samoa. A famous novelist named Frank Herbert once said ‘“There is no real ending. It’s just the place where you stop the story.”’

We have only just begun our work to assist with the development of our youth.

Through our work I hope the students of Samoa are closer to becoming leaders in our nation, telling our stories and leaving their mark for generations to come. Live It Nation will be there to support each story, every step of the way.”

December 5, 2020