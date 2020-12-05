Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 719 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,599 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a 2017 Homicide: 900 Block of 12th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a fatal shooting that occurred in the 900 block of 12th Street, Northeast, on Friday, February 17, 2017

 

At approximately 9:21 pm, members of the First District responded to the location for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to an area hospital where all lifesaving efforts failed and he was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 53-year-old Eric Linnair Wright, of Northwest, DC.

 

On Friday, December 4, 2020, pursuant a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 39 year-old Cotey Wynn, of Southeast, DC. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed. Wynn has a prior arrest history that includes Felony Murder, First Degree Murder, Possession With Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine, and Distribution of a Controlled Substance. At the time of his arrest, Wynn was under the supervision of the Pretrial Services Agency for the District of Columbia.

 

###

 

 

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in a 2017 Homicide: 900 Block of 12th Street, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.