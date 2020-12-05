Arrest Made in a 2017 Homicide: 900 Block of 12th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a fatal shooting that occurred in the 900 block of 12th Street, Northeast, on Friday, February 17, 2017

At approximately 9:21 pm, members of the First District responded to the location for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to an area hospital where all lifesaving efforts failed and he was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 53-year-old Eric Linnair Wright, of Northwest, DC.

On Friday, December 4, 2020, pursuant a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 39 year-old Cotey Wynn, of Southeast, DC. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed. Wynn has a prior arrest history that includes Felony Murder, First Degree Murder, Possession With Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine, and Distribution of a Controlled Substance. At the time of his arrest, Wynn was under the supervision of the Pretrial Services Agency for the District of Columbia.

