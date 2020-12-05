HDOT NEWS RELEASE: MAUI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF DEC. 5 – DEC. 11, 2020

Newsroom Posted on Dec 4, 2020 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 30) —

1) LAHAINA

Left lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 19.6 and 22.3, Front Street and Honoapiilani Highway, on Tuesday, Dec. 8, through Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

2) LAHAINA

Left lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction near mile marker 21, Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, Dec. 8, through Thursday, Dec. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— KAAHUMANU AVENUE (ROUTE 32) —

1) WAILUKU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Kaahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.7 and 1.0, Lunalilo Street and Maui Lani Parkway, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— KUIHELANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 380) —

1) WAILUKU

Right lane closure on Kuihelani Avenue (Route 380) in the westbound direction between mile markers 2.3 and 5.2, Maui Lani Parkway and Kuihelani Highway, on Monday, Dec. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.